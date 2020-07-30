Kansasville Grade School announces fall back-to-school plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSASVILLE — Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., announced its plan Thursday to return students five days a week for in-person class for the 2020-21 school year.

For families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children due to pandemic concerns, they’ll be able to watch live-streamed lessons from their classrooms.

“That way they’ll be part of the classroom,” said District Administrator Matt Stratton.

For instance, in real time, the kids from home could take turns doing problems or answer class questions.

The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1. Hours are from 8:15 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

The 4K-grade 8 district has about 100 students and serves portions of the Town of Dover east of Highway 75 and part of the Village of Yorkville.

For more information, go Kansasvilleschool.org, call 262-878-3773 or send email to office@kansasvillegs.org.

