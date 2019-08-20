{{featured_button_text}}

KANSASVILLE — Kansasville Elementary School has added three classrooms and safety measures, and will be opening its doors next week for the public to come and see the changes.

The additions are being paid for by a $20,000 award from the school safety grant program and the district’s main fund balance.

The secure measures include a security camera system, and a secure front office and front door for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kansasville Elementary, built in 1918, strives to make innovations that meet the needs of its students, said Matt Stratton, the district administrator, who has been an advocate for the students and the school.

The improvements and upgrades were built by the PSC construction firm, locally based in the Burlington area.

All are welcome to visit the school and see the expansion from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Kansasville Elementary School, 4101 S Beaumont Ave. A free chicken dinner will be served, while supplies last, for all who attend from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

