K9 Zeke, Sheriff’s Office confiscate over 2 kg of cocaine, fentanyl

With the help of K9 Zeke, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that it confiscated more than 2 kilograms, or nearly four-and-a-half pounds, of cocaine that also tested positive for fentanyl from a hidden compartment in a Milwaukee man's car.

The cocaine's estimated street value is over $110,000.

Ramone J. Locke, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on multiple felony drug-related recommended charges, according to a news release from the RCSO.

A RCSO deputy assigned to the strategic patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 94 going northbound for a traffic violation on Tuesday just before 10 p.m.

During the stop, the operator, who was identified as Locke, provided "conflicting information" which raised the deputy's suspicions, the news release stated.

Backup arrived and a deputy used his K9, Zeke, to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle. K9 Zeke gave a positive alert for the presence of contraband within the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located a hidden compartment within the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded and dismantled at the Sheriff’s Office substation. After several hours, deputies were able to open and remove over 2 kilograms, or nearly four-and-a-half pounds, of cocaine — that also tested positive for fentanyl — from the hidden compartment. The estimated street value of the cocaine is over $110,000, officials said.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit has taken over the investigation and is seeking charges against Locke in federal court.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by the deputies involved in this case," stated Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "I have grave concerns that a person facing such serious charges was out on the streets peddling nearly four-and-a-half pounds of this poison.

"It is impossible to measure the number of lives saved by these deputies, but I do know that fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, and over 107,000 Americans died of overdoses last year alone. These are not just drug cases; these are potential homicides!"

