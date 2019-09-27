CALEDONIA — The proposed 2020 Caledonia budget includes $35,000 to purchase 25 body cameras for the village Police Department, which the Village Board will be considering next week. It’s one of multiple expenditures included in the budget plan.
When Village Administrator Tom Christensen presented a draft of the 2020 budget to the Caledonia Village Board last week, he told them: “There’s a lot for the board to consider as we move forward … There are things that I would’ve liked to have funded that I couldn’t.”
Funding for road improvements are set to increase “only slightly,” some capital items were postponed and wages are set to increase by 2% for non-union employees, Christensen said.
In total, the cumulative budget is set to increase by 1.94% between 2019 and 2020, with a total of $14,890,481 budgeted in 2019 and $15,179,474 in 2020.
Christensen and the Village Board are scheduled to review the 2020 budget proposal during meetings on Monday and Tuesday. A third meeting is scheduled for Wednesday if the budget review hasn’t concluded after the first two meetings.
Body cams
Two days before a Caledonia police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting that left one man, 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson, dead on Aug. 18, Christensen and Police Chief Daniel Reilly had a conversation during which they agreed “There’s no way we can go without doing body cams,” according to Christensen.
Less than a week after the shooting, Reilly told The Journal Times “We have to have them,” regarding body cameras.
That’s why the $35,000 was one of the new expenditures Christensen made sure to fit into the budget.
The investigation is ongoing into Nelson’s death.
Joint Park
A slow-moving negotiation still hasn’t concluded between the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant that would transfer more financial control of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park (also known as Franksville Park or the joint park) to Caledonia. The park is co-owned by the two villages.
Caledonia’s proposed 2020 budget includes $70,000 for the park, the same amount allotted in 2018 and in 2019. Christensen called it a “status quo budget” in regard to the park. He added that Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy would be submitting a similar “status quo” proposal to her village’s board too, “until we come to a resolution.”
Other expenditures
Other inclusions in the draft of the 2020 Caledonia capital projects fund are:
- A $120,000 ambulance
- Four new police SUVs, totaling $145,000
- A $50,000 computer server for the Police Department
- $21,000 for electronic poll books
- $30,000 for a pickup truck for the Highway Department
- $210,000 for a plow truck for the Highway Department
- $675,000 for “asphalt projects,” up from the $625,000 proposed in 2019
- A planned increase of $250,000 in debt service for Tax Increment District No. 4, which includes the DeBack Farms Business Park
Fire protection
Fire Chief Richard Roeder has continually requested to expand his staff beyond 40 firefighter/emergency medical technicians, preferably adding as many as 15 new firefighter-EMTs over the next several years.
During last year’s budget planning, a request to add three new firefighters was rejected. Again for 2020, a request for three new firefighters has been requested.
Village Trustee Tom Weatherson said on Sept. 16 that he agrees the department could use “more help,” but contends that Roeder had been overstating the needs of his department.
The proposed budget for 2020 would decrease the total allotted for the Fire Department, from $4,765,985 budgeted in 2019 down to $4,618,290 budgeted in 2020, and also decrease the total allotted for department salaries, from $3,053,570 budgeted in 2019 down to $2,978,459 budgeted in 2020. The total does not include the new ambulance, which is considered a capital project for budget purposes.
