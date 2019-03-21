RACINE — While the Powerball jackpot rollover remains at the forefront of interest, the local area saw a pair of $50,000 wins Wednesday. Badger 5 produced a jackpot win in Racine and the state also won a Powerball prize for the third consecutive draw, this time in Oak Creek.
One lucky player matched all five Badger 5 numbers (6, 7, 12, 18, and 20) on a winning ticket purchased at the Durand Mart/HP Mart on 3900 Durand Ave., Racine. Odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.
A Powerball ticket sold at the BP Pantry at 9510 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, matched four-of-five numbers (10, 14, 50, 53, and 63) plus the Powerball (21) to win $50,000. Odds of winning that prize is 1:913,129.18.
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.
Both the Racine and Oak Creek retail locations will each receive a $1,000 payout equal to two percent of the winning prize amount.
The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 24th consecutive draw and is currently at $625 million, fourth-highest all-time, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.