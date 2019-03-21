Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — While the Powerball jackpot rollover remains at the forefront of interest, the local area saw a pair of $50,000 wins Wednesday. Badger 5 produced a jackpot win in Racine and the state also won a Powerball prize for the third consecutive draw, this time in Oak Creek.

One lucky player matched all five Badger 5 numbers (6, 7, 12, 18, and 20) on a winning ticket purchased at the Durand Mart/HP Mart on 3900 Durand Ave., Racine. Odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

A Powerball ticket sold at the BP Pantry at  9510 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, matched four-of-five numbers (10, 14, 50, 53, and 63) plus the Powerball (21) to win $50,000. Odds of winning that prize is 1:913,129.18.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.

Both the Racine and Oak Creek retail locations will each receive a $1,000 payout equal to two percent of the winning prize amount.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 24th consecutive draw and is currently at $625 million, fourth-highest all-time, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

