MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Lottery's Badger 5 game produced a six-figure jackpot win for the second time in as many months Monday night. One lucky player won $102,000 by matching all five numbers on a ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant.

The ticket with the winning numbers of 8, 13, 17, 24, and 26 was sold at Pick 'n Save at 1202 N. Green Bay Road. As the winning retailer, the store will receive a $2,040 incentive based on 2 percent of the prize amount.

The ticket holder has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery Office or by mail to the Madison Lottery Office.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

