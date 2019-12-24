5K added to New Year's Splash and Dash event

RACINE — Jumping in Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day isn’t for everyone, but there will be a new event for people who want to ring in the New Year with a run.

For years, the Splash and Dash has been raising money for local charities by giving people an opportunity to jump into Lake Michigan on the first day of the year. But this year there is to be a 5K run/walk for the less amphibious residents to participate in celebrating the first day of 2020.

Jason Greenwood, an organizer of Splash and Dash, said organizers have been thinking about adding a 5K for years but have not had the resources to put it together.

“They can jump in the lake after they do that run/walk,” Greenwood said. “They can cool off in the 34-degree water … if this weather can hold up, it’s going to be a perfect year to do something like that.”

Splash and Dash enlisted the help of Racine-based 5K Events to help organize the run/walk. Those interested in participating in the 5K need to register and can do so before the event at 5kevents.org or on the day of the event.