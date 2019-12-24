5K added to New Year's Splash and Dash event

RACINE — Jumping in Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day isn’t for everyone, but there will be a new event for people who want to ring in the New Year with a run.
For years, the Splash and Dash has been raising money for local charities by giving people an opportunity to jump into Lake Michigan on the first day of the year. But this year there is to be a 5K run/walk for the less amphibious residents to participate in celebrating the first day of 2020.
Jason Greenwood, an organizer of Splash and Dash, said organizers have been thinking about adding a 5K for years but have not had the resources to put it together.
“They can jump in the lake after they do that run/walk,” Greenwood said. “They can cool off in the 34-degree water … if this weather can hold up, it’s going to be a perfect year to do something like that.”
Splash and Dash enlisted the help of Racine-based 5K Events to help organize the run/walk. Those interested in participating in the 5K need to register and can do so before the event at 5kevents.org or on the day of the event.
The Racine Yacht Club plans to be open at 9 a.m. to serve breakfast, and the run is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at the Kids Cove playground. The run route also ends at Kids Cove. The annual plunge in the lake is scheduled for noon.
No registration is required for the Splash and Dash but Greenwood said they encourage participants to download a pledge sheet at splashanddashracine.com to gather funds for the Splash and Dash Foundation.
Fun in the visage of charity
The Splash and Dash Foundation raises money for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, the Hospitality Center and the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.
Last year the Splash and Dash raised $5,000 for those organizations and this year 5K Events plans on donating some of the proceeds from the run/walk to the foundation.
“It’s a great complement to the Splash and Dash,” Greenwood said of the run/walk. “At the end of the day, this is all about jumping in the lake on New Year’s Day.”
When asked if he was going to participate in the run, Greenwood laughed.
“I don’t run,” Greenwood said. “But I’ll be jumping in. This will be my 21st year jumping in.”
Greenwood said Splash and Dash is excited to be adding a new element to the annual tradition.
“I think it’s one of the best days of the year,” Greenwood said. “It’s a lot of fun, people are in great spirits out there.”