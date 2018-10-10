RACINE COUNTY — The “bad guy” hiding in the trash bin behind Elmwood Plaza Tuesday had no chance of escaping detection and sneaking away later.
Not with these dogs, all excellent K-9 officers. The occasion, which concludes today, is the annual handler/K-9 officer training under the auspices of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association. Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 handler Todd Skarban — who is running unopposed for Oconto sheriff next month — said the event, which began Sunday, involves 155 handler/dog teams from law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
Fifteen of those teams are taking the two-day Operation Rush course in drug and criminal interdiction, Skarban said. The other 140 teams, in groups of nine or 10 handlers each, are rotating through all 14 training stations; the event is offering training that includes narcotics detection, suspect searches in total darkness and first aid for dogs, taught by veterinarians.
First aid was added just a few years ago, Skarban said. “It’s important, because you’re not going to find that kind of training anywhere (else).”
The annual training has at least a dual purpose, he said. For one, it’s a great learning experience for rookie dogs which are mixed in with K-9 and handler veterans.
“You’re building the foundation for the young dogs and keeping the more seasoned dogs sharp,” Skarban said.
At least one station, the Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mount Pleasant, is designed to bombard the dogs with sensory overload to see if they can still make apprehend the bad guy at the end of that, Skarban said. Those exercises are conducted with everything on at the Halloween attraction but the actors.
Another potential distraction at one station is hidden, uncirculated U.S. currency. “Where there are drugs, there’s money,” Skarban explained, and that money starts to smell like the illicit substances. That tempts the dogs to alert to the drug-scented money instead of the drugs themselves. Using the uncirculated currency teaches them that scent for them to ignore.
Hide, seek and catch
The searches for the suspect hiding in the trash bin were held inside Elmwood Plaza’s actual fenced trash area. One by one, the dogs were taken in and allowed to search the various receptacles until they found the one — with twin lids closed — that held the suspect.
One by one, Sgt. Larry Slamann, founder and supervisor of the Glendale Police Department’s K-9 unit, the on-site monitor of that exercise Tuesday, asked the handlers if they wanted to do a bite apprehension or just a hands-up arrest. In the bite apprehensions, the suspect, wearing a bite suit, would offer his arm for the dog to clamp its jaws and tug on.
“The dogs look for the human odor, and in the dog’s theory, ‘If I keep barking loud enough and long enough, eventually somebody’s going to pop out of this box,’” Slamann said.
Racine Police Officer Steve Beal, the lead trainer for the department’s K-9 unit, said all of the Racine County-based K-9 handlers set up the training stations. This one, with the bad guy hiding in a trash bin, was based on an actual case that happened in West Allis a couple of years ago. A felony suspect hiding in a trash bin popped up, aimed a gun at an officer and, as a result, was fatally shot by another officer.
“We altered it, where it wasn’t a lethal-force encounter,” Beal said. That training station can include some obedience with recall of the dog back to the handler, he pointed out.
“The dog’s job is a locating tool,” Slamann said at that training station. “He located this armed guy in this area … so, we’re going to give the man in the box every chance to give up.” And, at the handler’s request, in this case the guy inside did surrender without the dog having to attack.
Depending on the suspect’s actions, Slamann said, the dog’s reward is to get its favorite toy, praise from its handler, or biting the suspect.
“But we tell ‘em when to bite,” Slamann added, and that only happens after the officer or deputy has given the suspect three warning chances to surrender.
He added, “All these dogs know that their job is to make sure that their handler goes home at the end of the night. And our job, as handlers, is to make sure that our (K-9) officers go home at the end of the night. Unfortunately, dogs are tools, and they will give their lives up for us officers.”
Training challenges
The annual training event rotates throughout the state; this year it is hosted by the Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police departments.
Elmwood Plaza itself provided multiple training sites and scenarios including the searches in total darkness.
Inside the men’s locker room of the former World Gym another challenge was for each dog to find one cache of heroin and one of cocaine.
“This next station … is a problem-solving station for working through converging odors,” Beal explained. “That is, multiple sources in one area. The dogs have to learn: ‘I found the one; I have to work through that odor and now find the second odor source.’”
“All right, Dixie, you want to go find some dope?” Beal asked his 4-year-old Belgian malinois who he bred, raised and trained. Once inside the locker room, she made a beeline to the container that held heroin and bumped it with her nose to show it was in there. Dixie immediately looked at Beal for her reward, her special ball, which he threw her.
After a bit of play time with that, Dixie then turned the corner and found the cocaine.
“A lot of the houses where we serve search warrants, there’s narcotic odor everywhere,” Beal said. “This is set up for that because some of the agencies that arrive here don’t have the same ability to train weekly that we do in Racine, so they may not be able to work on converging odors.”
The last training exercises will be held today before police and deputies return home, that much more secure in the abilities of their faithful, four-legged partners.
