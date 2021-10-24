'Just helping out people:' RUSD student wins idea competition with app design

STURTEVANT — During the pandemic, 13-year-old Malea Pina found herself helping other students with their schoolwork and realized some may not have someone to turn to for help.

This realization turned into the idea that would go on to win the youth Tech-Prize idea competition and $1,000: An app for learners to use and connect with others who might be able to help them solve a problem in their work.

While it may have been a step or two out of her comfort zone, Pina said that she might have an easier time when the competition rolls around again.

“It was really weird because I’m a very quiet person; I don’t like going out and just showing things to people. So, when I put the idea out there, I started to realize that I actually had to do this and I had to go out and show it to people,” Pina said. “Now that I know how it works and it would be easier to do it now.”

Curt Shircel, directing principal at The R.E.A.L. School, said he encouraged students to submit to the idea contest, which gathered the interest of about 30 students. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, however, only a few students were able to do the extra work to meet the deadlines of the competition. Pina was one of the few.