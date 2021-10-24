'Just helping out people:' RUSD student wins idea competition with app design

STURTEVANT — During the pandemic, 13-year-old Malea Pina found herself helping other students with their schoolwork and realized some may not have someone to turn to for help.
This realization turned into the idea that would go on to win the youth Tech-Prize idea competition and $1,000: An app for learners to use and connect with others who might be able to help them solve a problem in their work.
While it may have been a step or two out of her comfort zone, Pina said that she might have an easier time when the competition rolls around again.
“It was really weird because I’m a very quiet person; I don’t like going out and just showing things to people. So, when I put the idea out there, I started to realize that I actually had to do this and I had to go out and show it to people,” Pina said. “Now that I know how it works and it would be easier to do it now.”
Curt Shircel, directing principal at The R.E.A.L. School, said he encouraged students to submit to the idea contest, which gathered the interest of about 30 students. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, however, only a few students were able to do the extra work to meet the deadlines of the competition. Pina was one of the few.
“We’ve seen Malea growing up here and are just so proud of what she’s done. She’s always been, I have always thought a little more on the quiet side, and she seems to really be coming into her own with some of this exploration, which is just awesome,” Shircel said.
Pina said she hopes to work with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s App Factory, which will help bring her app idea into reality. While she hasn’t started thinking about college just yet, she said she wants to go into engineering, and especially enjoys coding.
For now though, she said, she’s excited to use her prize money to pay for her class trip to Washington, D.C. next summer and to hopefully be able to help people with her app idea.
“Just helping out people who might not be able to have this type of help beforehand,” Pina said.