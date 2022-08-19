RACINE — Robert Mayer first learned of ceramics when he was about 8. As a kid in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Mayer had a neighbor who taught ceramics. The way he could take a pile of clay and manipulate it to his heart’s desire sculpted Mayer’s love for the arts.

Design and creation later became his career, with ceramics being left behind before now returning and becoming a profitable retirement hobby.

Mayer received a degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and taught at the Edgerton High School for five years.

Then, he went back to school at UW-Madison where he received a degree in landscape architecture. He practiced that disciple for 37 years all over the country.

When it came to retirement, Mayer and his wife, Yvonne, decided to return to Wisconsin in 2016 after living near Memphis for a number of years.

Being newly retired and freshly moved into Racine, Robert wanted to get back into his love for ceramics; for their last three years in Tennessee, Robert had led an art school he founded.

“Basically, I am a potter. I make pots and bowls and vases, but I like to go ahead and take that — like the piece I was just working on — and I like to embellish it to create something that’s a little more thought-provoking,” Robert said.

Lining the walls of Robert’s studio, the pots and bowls don’t like anything found on the shelves of department stores. There’s a cereal bowl decorated with dinosaurs. Another bowl looks like it’s being held up by mice.

In the center of the studio, Robert often toils away at some outlandish idea that came to him — an idea that usually involves putting a cherub or a gargoyle in a place they usually aren’t found.

Robert enjoys slip casting, a form of ceramic making that involves pouring liquid clay into a mold to create figures not easily produced with a pottery wheel. Robert said that he and his wife acquired over 500 different molds when he bought a kiln for his art school in Memphis.

“The guy who sold me the kiln said ‘Look, if you buy my kiln, you have to take my molds.’ So I did,” Robert said. “Over the years I’ve given some away and repurposed and donated some, but I’ve kept some because I’m still using them. So when I come across something that looks interesting and I’m thinking ‘OK, well it might serve this purpose but I can repurpose it to do something else.’”

Along with fellow artist Patti Fallon, Robert rents out Suite 2474 of the Racine Business Center to run his ceramics business, RJ Mayer Ceramics. Robert doesn’t take commission work, but rather focuses on his own visions.

“The short answer is: I want to do things that entertain and please me,” Robert said regarding not taking commissions. “When people start telling me ‘I want this and it has to have those and three of these,’ and it’s just like: ‘No.’ Because there’s a chance you’re going to disappoint.

“I would much rather go ahead and do things that I get entertained or tickled by, and if other people do too, that’s bonus points.”

Most of Robert’s ceramics are up for sale at various art festivals he and Yvonne attend. So far, Robert and Yvonne have attended three festivals and art shows this year, and they hope to double that number in the next year. Robert also plans to showcase his work at the 16th Street Artist Communities’ open house, which takes place the first Saturday of December every year in the Racine Arts & Business Center, 1405 16th St.

Aug. 9, Robert was awarded the Marj Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence at the Starving Artist Fair at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine. The award is named after Marj Lacock, a local artist who died in December and was a prominent artist in Racine’s art world.

Robert’s daughter, Lindsay Enard, originally contacted The Journal Times to put a spotlight on her father’s recent achievement.

“This moment of public recognition,” Enard said in an email, “is a small but triumphant victory for my dad. This piece of paper is more meaningful to my father and our family than the Starving Artist Fair Committee can ever understand.”

The love for art runs in Robert’s family. Yvonne worked as an art teacher for years alongside Robert, and his daughter works as a writer and draws as well.

Robert says his son is also the creative director for a software company.

“We always engaged in enjoying and talking about the arts,” Robert said, before joking, “and also arguing about the arts.”

Robert and Yvonne plan to attend the Festival of the Arts Aug. 27-28 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Robert says he is happy to go back to his hometown and that family is coming in to see him as well.

“I want to encourage people, and I don’t care if you are a child or if you are an adult, I want to encourage people to explore their creativity,” Robert said.