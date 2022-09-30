‘Just a starting point’ | Inaugural event has marchers in high heels against domestic violence

RACINE — Dozens of people walked down the Main Street sidewalk Thursday evening, and a few had unique footwear. Several men wore red high heels during a “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” march against domestic violence.

The Women’s Resource Center of Racine hosted the event to show support for survivors of domestic violence and to raise awareness about the topic.

Kristeen Morgenroth, Women’s Resource Center board president, said the event can provide an idea of what a domestic violence situation is like.

“We want you to feel uncomfortable just for a moment, just to see what it might feel like for somebody who’s a victim and is stuck and cannot get out of their situation,” Morgenroth said. “It’s really meant to push you outside your comfort zone.”

Jori Chambers, Women’s Resource Center co-executive director, agreed.

“That’s how it is every day for people that are trying to leave, especially when they don’t have a support system,” Chambers said.

This year was the inaugural “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event in Racine, and the Women’s Resource Center plans to make it an annual fall occasion going forward, since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It’s just a starting point for us,” Morgenroth said.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county is only strong as its nonprofits and faith-based organizations, and the Women’s Resource Center “is at the top of the list ... You’re making the county better."

Jon Antonneau, one of the walkers in high heels, added “You guys are making a difference in what you’re doing."

The Women’s Resource Center is the only domestic violence shelter in Racine County and serves more than 600 survivors per year. In addition to emergency shelter, the WRC provides legal aid, counseling services and housing assistance.

The center can also assist men.

“A lot of people assume that only women are victims; that’s not true,” Chambers said.

There were two walks of similar sizes about 45 minutes apart Thursday evening. On the first walk, there were four high-heel walkers and one roller skater, Isaura Serrano with the Root River Rollers, who led the way.

Ernie Rossi, WRC board member, was one of the walkers in high heels. He hopes the event can lead to more awareness about domestic violence.

Luke Reigel was another high heel walker and said it is “very important that men step up as allies” against domestic violence.

Joe Morgenroth was a high-heel walker. Until very recently, he was unaware of the extent to which domestic violence “affects our everyday existence,” Morgenroth said. “It’s everywhere. I don't know anybody that doesn’t have a story of some sort of abuse. We need to recognize it, process it so we can get over it and get on with our lives.”

The men who walked in heels said their feet were sore at the end of the roughly 20-minute march. They occasionally stumbled along the way, but other marchers supported them when needed.