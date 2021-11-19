Jury out for an hour before convicting man in murder of Marcus Caldwell

RACINE — The jury needed only about an hour Thursday afternoon to return a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused in the shooting death of Marcus “Earl” Caldwell Jr., a Horlick High School basketball standout, father, beloved son and friend to many in the community.

Khalil Buckley, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The two men did not know each other and there was no clear motive.

In his closing remarks, Assistant District Attorney Barry Braatz asked: “What do we know?”

“We know that Khalil Buckley is a killer,” Braatz said. “We know that he shot Marcus Caldwell in the back as Marcus Caldwell tried to run away and the evidence shows that.”

A sentencing hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. on January 21, 2022.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Yout Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, on a report of shots fired.

Many neighbors and friends of Caldwell in the 1200 block of Yout Street, where the homicide occurred, heard a loud bang and came running. They found Caldwell face down in the grass with a gunshot to the neck.

According to Dr. Brian Peterson of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the bullet hit an artery and Caldwell died breathing in his own blood.

An investigation led the RPD to believe their primary suspect was Buckley.

Tracking the suspect

Buckley had previously lived in Racine but was living in Missouri in the two weeks leading up to the homicide.

Buckley was in town for the week to visit a woman, Marazia Gates, whom he met on the internet and who has a child with Caldwell.

It was at her apartment that the two men met each other that Oct. 17, when Caldwell stopped by to see his child but instead apparently found Buckley.

Caldwell spoke casually to Buckley, who was playing video games, looked around the apartment for Gates, then left.

During the trial, Gates told the jury that later that evening, Buckley went into the room where he was keeping his belongings, then left the apartment. A moment later she heard a gunshot outside.

Buckley was not seen in the area again.

Building the case

There were no eyewitnesses to the murder of Caldwell, nor was there a bullet or a murder weapon.

In building the case against Buckley, it was necessary for the Racine County DA’s Office to gather enough circumstantial evidence to meet the standard of proof.

As it turned out, there was a prodigious circumstantial evidence.

Testifying for the state:

The friend from Missouri who loaned Buckley the Glock 22 Gen4 handgun used in the homicide.

The manager from the sporting goods store where Buckley bought bullets.

Heather Williams, a firearms and toolmark examiner with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, who positively identified a casing found near the murder as having been shot from the gun Buckley borrowed.

Even though the state did not have the gun used in the murder, they had two spent casings from the gun.

The two casings came from the gun case.

Williams told the jury it is not uncommon for two spent casings to be included in the gun case.

Investigators retrieved the gun case from Buckley’s belongings in the apartment of Gates, which he left behind when he fled.

Internet searches

RPD Investigator Pete Boeck shared with the jury the results of the inspection of Buckley’s phone and the Internet searches he conducted.

On Oct. 17, the day of the murder, shortly after Caldwell came with a friend to the apartment where Buckley was staying, Buckley did an online search for “Unregistered or prohibited gun used in self-defense.”

In the hours after the murder, Buckley searched for Amtrak tickets/schedules/routes and he searched CCAP (Wisconsin Court System case search) four times.

Braatz told the jury during the closing statements that Buckley was attempting to determine whether there was a warrant for his arrest.

He also searched: “Marcus Caldwell killed.”

On Oct. 19, while he was on the lam, Buckley searched: “Are children’s statements admissible?”

Braatz noted there were two small children in the apartment at the time of the murder.

Also on Oct. 19, he searched “Can you get convicted without evidence?” and “If there’s no evidence whatsoever, all it is is hearsay, then will my case go far?” and “Can a person testify if they didn’t see what happened?”

In the days before he was arrested, he also searched the internet for references to Marcus Caldwell’s family.

Defense

Buckley has maintained his innocence.

Mike Barth represented Buckley at trial and argued there was room for reasonable doubt since there were no witnesses to the shooting, no murder weapon, and no bullet.

Further, there were witnesses the state did not present, Barth said. There were two other people living in the apartment rented by Marazia Gates, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, he said.

In fact, Barth argued during closing statements, the place was open to many people coming and going; any number of them had access to the firearm.

