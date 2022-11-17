Junior actors on the big stage: Gilmore Fine Arts students to perform 'Annie, Jr.' at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — Students from Gilmore Fine Arts School have been given the opportunity to perform the classic tale of a Depression-era orphan on the big stage.

“Annie, Jr.” is being presented by the fourth- and fifth-grade students. Thanks to a partnership with the Racine Theatre Guild, they will present the show on the Guild’s stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Amelia Arndt, who plays Annie, said she is ready for opening night — mostly.

“I’m going to be nervous,” she said of performing on the big stage.

Rebecca Arndt, the K-5 drama teacher and director of the show, said the actors bring a lot of great energy to their performance.

“I’m so proud of these kids for all of the work they put in and it’s going to be an amazing show,” Rebecca said. “We can’t wait. We’re really excited.”

See the show Performances for the Racine Children's Theater production are: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Noon Saturday, Nov. 19.

2 p.m. Saturday

4 p.m. Saturday

Noon Sunday, Nov. 20.

2 p.m. Sunday.

4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7. Visit racinetheatre.org/production/annie-jr for tickets or more information.

“Annie, Jr.” is much like the Broadway show many know and love, with the same songs, but reduced to be approximately one hour. The production is sponsored by SC Johnson.

Actors

The young actors report that despite all the work it has been, they love acting and would go on stage again.

Amelia Arndt said she really liked the singing and dancing. All the lines to learn, well, that was not her favorite part and it did take her a while to learn her cues.

“I worked hard on this and it took a long time to get all the lines right,” she said.

Brick Costabile will be playing Oliver Warbucks, one of the adults in the show.

When asked how he prepared for his role, if he watched how adults act, he said no but he was ready for the role because “I have watched a lot of movies.”

When asked what he felt was his particular challenge, he said, “Acting proper on stage ... I’m nervous but it’s fun.”

JJ Caira, who describes herself as a pretty nice person, gets to play the antagonist, Miss Hannigan, the mean director of the orphanage where Annie lives.

According to Caira, that is the fun part of acting — “getting to be a different person than you actually are.”

Caira is excited but also nervous she might mess up during the show. No worries, though, she knows exactly what to do if something goes wrong: improv.

She encouraged the public to come see the show.

“It’s a really good show, and there are really good people in it,” she said.

Challenges

Getting to perform on the stage of the Racine Theatre Guild is an amazing opportunity for the young actors, but there are also challenges.

Rebecca Arndt pointed out since rehearsals started in September, the students have been rehearsing at school. They did not start rehearsing on the theater’s stage until Monday.

“Putting it in a different space just makes it feel different,” Rebecca Arndt said.

Because the Racine Theatre Guild had a show running, this week was the earliest the students from Gilmore had access to the stage.

The other challenge is the time period. “Annie” takes place during the Great Depression, which can be difficult for young actors to understand. Their great-grandparents likely would not have even been alive to remember the era.

There was a discussion about the drab costumes as children in the Great Depression did not have colorful, vibrant clothing, Rebecca Arndt added.

It is also hard for young people to imagine a time without technology as they understand it.

Rebecca Arndt explained they wanted to give the actors the freedom to create their own characters, but there have been many discussions along the way. When one actor was on stage pretending to have a cellphone, she said they had to tell her, “Nope, remember you can’t do that.”

Additionally, because there was no television or YouTube, when Annie arrives at Oliver Warbucks’s mansion, she could have no concept that such homes existed and her performance had to reflect that.

“There’s been a lot of conversations,” Rebecca Arndt said, in addition to “teaching moments that just pop up.”