RACINE — Junior Achievement is marking its 100th anniversary with the showing of the documentary, “Made Possible: The Business of Junior Achievement,” on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.
This 60-minute unrated film is narrated by JA alumnus Juju Chang, television journalist for ABC News and anchor of “Nightline.” The show includes interviews with other renowned JA alumni, including CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta and Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and “Shark Tank” TV personality.
The film also documents the challenges the nonprofit organization has faced — including surviving the Great Depression, World War II and the counterculture movement of the 1960s.
After the film, a conversation is planned, featuring area JA alumni, teachers, volunteers and others.
The evening’s centennial celebration will conclude with the “Happy Birthday” song in honor of JA’s birthday, sung by local young singing sensation, Liamani Segura, and a birthday cake provided by O&H Danish Bakery.
This event is a SC Johnson Community Interest Program held in association with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. SC Johnson’s Community Programs are free and open to the public. To RSVP for the Wednesday program, go online to scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
Today, JA programs touch lives in every U.S. state and more than 100 countries. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has 12 area offices across Wisconsin and annually serves more than 153,000 students with 9,000 volunteer mentors.
For more information on Junior Achievement and its centennial year, visit wisconsin.ja.org.
