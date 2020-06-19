Juneteenth celebrations planned for today in Racine and Burlington

RACINE COUNTY — June 19 marks 155 years since the day the last slaves in the Confederate south were freed, effectively ending slavery in the United States.
While the city’s traditional Juneteenth celebration will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, several other gatherings are planned in both the east and west ends of the county.
It’s important to continue celebrating Juneteenth and to do it “with love,” said Chuck Tyler, an author who formerly served as Racine’s director of parks who was instrumental in making sure Juneteenth started being celebrated in Racine in the 1970s.
The rally in Racine is expected to draw hundreds, despite coronavirus fears, in part due to the ongoing protests nationwide spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement.
History
The Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to have ended slavery across the U.S. when it was issued by Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862. But the Civil War was still ongoing and most of the southern states ignored the order.
It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when slavery was officially ended in Texas, the last state to end slavery in the U.S. That date lives on as Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day. It’s an official state holiday or special day of observance in 47 states. Wisconsin officially recognized Juneteenth in 2009, although celebrations of the end of slavery on June 19 date back decades in the state.
The official name of the holiday is a portmanteau of the words “June” and “Nineteenth.”
The popularity of celebrating Juneteenth spiked nationwide in the 1970s, in part due to the momentum of the Civil Rights Era. But throughout the ‘70s, there wasn’t much commemorating the holiday in Racine even though Milwaukee had celebrations. That changed at the end of the decade, in part thanks to a committee Tyler helped form.
The city’s first official Juneteenth celebration occurred in 1979, Tyler said, and it’s continued every year since.
“Juneteenth means a lot to me, and for black people to come together to celebrate something that happened years ago,” Tyler said. “Juneteenth has always been about bringing people together as one.” That’s something Tyler hopes to see continue, of the city and the people in it coming together for the purposes of simply being together and sharing love.
Earlier this week, Milwaukee County declared Juneteenth to be an official county holiday, allowing county employees to take the day off.
The Juneteenth flag, which features a white star on a blue and red background, will fly above the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the first time ever on Friday. It will temporarily replace the pride flag, honoring June as Pride Month, by order of Gov. Tony Evers.
Racine
A “Rally for Racine” event Downtown is scheduled to start as two separate rallies, both of which will begin at 4 p.m. on Juneteenth.
One rally is for black Americans only, and it will start near Gateway Technical College on Main Street. The other is for “allies and supporters” and it will begin at the intersection of 14th Street and Park Avenue.
It’s important to start with two separate rallies so that each group can share messages appropriate to each group, according to Michelle Brooks, a Racine native who is helping organize the Racine event.
The majority of black Americans are descended from slaves. 84% of American blacks say that “the legacy of slavery affects the position of black people in American society today,” according to a 2019 poll from Pew Research Center. Only 58% of white Americans agreed with that same statement.
For the rally for allies, Brooks said that speakers will address “how to support the Black Lives Matter movement and help them (allies) understand how they can better support” black people and people of color. Brooks also hopes that participants will learn “how to have difficult conversations” with neighbors and employers about race relations.
At the rally for black Americans, Brooks said catharsis is important, where participants can share stories and viewpoints “among familiar faces.”
But when the two rallies come together at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, the goal will be to show “Unity, support, with everyone knowing that everyone has each other’s back,” Brooks said.
That’s a message Tyler has been praying is communicated wider than just to the participants of a single rally.
“The world needs love,” he said. “We need people to come together — black, white, brown — just come together and realize that we really need each other. Under the circumstances, we really need to come together as one.”
West end
The City of Burlington is scheduled to experience what is believed to be its first Juneteenth Rally from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m today in Echo Lake Park. The event is being put on by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a group founded in October.
The Juneteenth Rally, BCD Racism President Darnisha Garbade said, is meant to give the community “something to look forward to” while also raising awareness to national and local racism. Garbade said there will be speakers, rappers, poetry, music, dancing and a kids corner with face painting and a bounce house along with other activities.
Garnade is hoping to make today’s rally an annual event and noted that nearby communities of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha celebrate annually, as well as to get signatures for her petition to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“We want Burlington to celebrate this wonderful tradition as well,” Garbade said. “And then, we also want to bring awareness to the fact that racism isn’t an isolated experience, it didn’t just take the life of George Floyd, but it took many, many lives. It is still affecting and impacting lives right here, even in Burlington.”
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
Juneteenth Day 2018
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.