Juneteenth celebrations planned for today in Racine and Burlington

RACINE COUNTY — June 19 marks 155 years since the day the last slaves in the Confederate south were freed, effectively ending slavery in the United States.

While the city’s traditional Juneteenth celebration will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, several other gatherings are planned in both the east and west ends of the county.

It’s important to continue celebrating Juneteenth and to do it “with love,” said Chuck Tyler, an author who formerly served as Racine’s director of parks who was instrumental in making sure Juneteenth started being celebrated in Racine in the 1970s.

The rally in Racine is expected to draw hundreds, despite coronavirus fears, in part due to the ongoing protests nationwide spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement.

History

The Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to have ended slavery across the U.S. when it was issued by Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862. But the Civil War was still ongoing and most of the southern states ignored the order.