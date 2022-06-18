 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneteenth celebration culminates with sports, parade, music at John Bryant Community Center

RACINE — The weeklong celebration that was Juneteenth in Racine culminated Saturday with sports camps for kids with hometown professional players, a parade and a celebration at John Bryant Community Center.

Lesia Hill-Driver had a vision for Juneteenth that was broader than just the historical legacy and a day of barbeques.

The Juneteenth Day Committee put together events throughout the week that were meant to educate and empower.

However, the week was also meant to unite. The slogan was “Stronger Together.”

Sports Camps

Saturday was especially exciting for the youth as Caron Butler was home for a basketball camp.

However, Butler wasn’t the only professional athlete to show up.

Jimmie Ward, safety for the San Francisco 49ers, came to town with professional players – including players from the all-women’s team the Chicago Blitz – and coaches for his own football camp.

People are also reading…

Ward is a Racine native and cousin to Butler, who recruited Ward to hold a football camp for the Juneteenth Day Celebration.

Alonzo Payne said Ward “wanted to show he did not forget about Racine and to show love to Racine” by visiting and hosting the football camp.

Payne added, “Jimmie is passionate about this community.”

Torcivia Daniels, Ward’s mom, was also on hand. She was very appreciative of all the moms who came out early in the morning to bring their kids to the camp.

“He’s having more fun than the kids,” she said of Ward.

Daniels said initially Ward was not interested in playing football, unlike his older brother James. When the family went to see James play, they would find Ward at the concession stand.

To get Jimmie interested in playing football, Daniels initially bribed him with chili cheese fries.

She said initially the coaches did not play Jimmie very much because he was relatively small. Then one game, there were so many injuries, the coaches had to put him on the field. Jimmie sacked the quarterback six times, and the rest is history.

“They always played him after that,” Daniels remembered with a laugh.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

