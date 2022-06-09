Juneteenth celebrated with week of events

RACINE — The City of Racine will hold a weeklong celebration for Juneteenth Day, June 11-18 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.
“I am excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Racine,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “It’s important that we remember our nation’s history. On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. This year will celebrate the end of slavery with a series of weeklong events.”
Events include but are not limited to:
- June 11 — PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant, 1 p.m.
- June 12 — Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, 2 p.m.; Underground Railroad Heritage Trail shuttle pickup at Monument Square, 3-4 p.m.
- June 13 — Scott Terry from Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum, 10 a.m.; “Youth Black History” course by Robert Hayes, 11 a.m.-noon and 6-7 p.m.; “Biblical Black History” presentation by the Rev. Melvin Hargrove, 7-8 p.m.
- June 14 — Workshops in partnership with RUSD, HBCU and Divine 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; “Know Your Rights” information sessions, 6-8 p.m.
- June 15 — Racine County Day (some events in Racine County).
- June 16 — “Homebuyer Workshop,” 10-11 a.m.; “Understanding Credit, Saving and Budgeting,” 11 a.m.-noon; “Understanding Insurance,” 6-7 p.m.; Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness, 6-8 p.m .; “Shhh Domestic Violence” by Karen Simpson, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- June 17 — A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall, 5:30 p.m. (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center).
- June 18 — NAACP Freedom Walk, 8 a.m.; Caron Butler Basketball Camp and Jimmy Ward Football Camp, 8:30 a.m. (advance registration required); Juneteenth Celebration at noon with basketball games, auto show, children’s activities, vendors and live music; fireside chat with Caron Butler, Jimmy Ward, Kevin Thomas and Annette Washington, noon-1 p.m.
Event details can be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/Events/Juneteenth or by calling Lesia Hill at 262-636-9235.
