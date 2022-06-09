Juneteenth celebrated with week of events

“I am excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Racine,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “It’s important that we remember our nation’s history. On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. This year will celebrate the end of slavery with a series of weeklong events.”