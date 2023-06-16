BURLINGTON — After three years in a public park, organizers are moving Burlington’s Juneteenth celebration to a new location and adding new attractions.

The annual commemoration of the national holiday marking the end of Black slavery is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism is sponsoring the event for the fourth consecutive year.

Organizers held Juneteenth events previously at city-owned Echo Veterans Memorial Park, next to Echo Lake.

“We are trying something a little different,” said Laura Bielefeldt, president of the coalition.

Bielefeldt said Low Daily Brewery has been a supporter of the anti-racism group, and the brewery property offers a more intimate setting than the park.

The event will include live music, food vendors, children’s games and other entertainment.

Low Daily’s outdoor beer garden and parking lot provide enough room for at least 200 people to attend, and some activities will take place indoors.

New to the lineup this year are a yoga class at 11 a.m. and a children’s author book reading at 1 p.m.

Admission is free.

Low Daily has participated as a vendor at previous Juneteenth celebrations at Veterans Memorial Park, and brewery owner Claire Sullivan said she did not hesitate to allow the group to hold this year’s event at the business.

“They represent a great cause, fighting for equal rights,” Sullivan said. “That’s something we’d like to be associated with.”

The Juneteenth event is planned Sunday — one day before the national holiday — to accommodate a larger weekend crowd. Also, Low Daily is typically closed on Mondays.

Bielefeldt said she is pleased to be partnering with Low Daily and helping to raise the brewery’s profile in the community.

“I am a strong believer in supporting those who support you,” she said.

The brewery opened three years ago in the former Burlington Standard Press building.

Sullivan, who operates Low Daily with her husband, Tim, said the brewery is proud to take part in recognizing the significance of Juneteenth and in promoting awareness in the Burlington area.

“I think it’s important to celebrate freedom in any form,” Sullivan said. “We believe in the cause.”

