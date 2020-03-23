Junction Pub and Grill scheduled to open in May

STURTEVANT — The former home of J.Q. Foxes Bar & Restaurant is getting a new occupant.
Junction Pub and Grill, 2835 Wisconsin St., is expected to open by the end of May, but owner Chuck Beth said that is dependent on if bars and restaurants are allowed to be open at that time, in light of mandatory closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bar-flipping hobby
When the owner of J.Q. Foxes, Danny Christensen, died in September 2009, his wife, Mari, took over.
Mari died in February 2019. Beth, also owner of Racine Amusement and Fountain Banquet Hall, purchased the building in November from Mari’s son, Warren Dahlke.
Beth has purchased four or five closed bars in the area that he has renovated and sold or rented to other people, giving them a chance to be in the bar business. These include Coasters Bar & Grill, On The Level “OTL” Lounge, GRC Sport Lounge and C & C’s Mosquito Inn.
“This one I just thought I would keep for myself,” Beth said. “It wound up being a bigger project than I originally anticipated.”
Beth did not disclose how much the purchase of the building or the renovations cost.
In the 19th century, the piece of land was right by what was known as the Western Union Junction Railroad. Now, the only entity by that name is the Western Union Junction Railroad Museum, Inc., across the street.
“ ’Junction’ is a place to meet,” Beth said. “So that’s our logo. Junction Pub: A Place to Meet.”
You have free articles remaining.
He said he wants to cater to everybody, including children and families, and hopes they all come to the restaurant. Those under 21 wouldn’t be allowed at the bar, however.
Remodeling plans
There have been challenges with remodeling the building, he said: A lot of the support beams have rotted away, and after a fire 15 years ago in the building, the structure wasn’t properly repaired.
Plumbing and electricity for the building also needed repairs.
“A lot of stuff that was here was just old,” Beth said. “We’re updating it, we’re doing it the right way and we’re going to make it nice.”
The Pub and Grill will take up the first floor, complete with a kitchen, bar and dining room.
The bar will have a similar shape to the old J.Q. Foxes bar, but the kitchen will be different and the dining room will be larger; it’s expected to be twice the size. The total room capacity will be between 87 and 99. Beth said he also is considering railroad-themed decor.
Beth said the menu will start off having burgers, chicken, wings, pizza and sandwiches, but will be expanded over time.
Upstairs, there will be a pair of two-bedroom apartments that Beth plans to manage and rent out. One of the apartments will house a manager of the bar. The building was the Hotel Nelson in the early 1900s and having apartments salutes the history, Beth said.
A half-basement downstairs will house a walk-in cooler, for employee use only.