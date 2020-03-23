Junction Pub and Grill scheduled to open in May

“ ’Junction’ is a place to meet,” Beth said. “So that’s our logo. Junction Pub: A Place to Meet.”

He said he wants to cater to everybody, including children and families, and hopes they all come to the restaurant. Those under 21 wouldn’t be allowed at the bar, however.

Remodeling plans

There have been challenges with remodeling the building, he said: A lot of the support beams have rotted away, and after a fire 15 years ago in the building, the structure wasn’t properly repaired.

Plumbing and electricity for the building also needed repairs.

“A lot of stuff that was here was just old,” Beth said. “We’re updating it, we’re doing it the right way and we’re going to make it nice.”

The Pub and Grill will take up the first floor, complete with a kitchen, bar and dining room.

The bar will have a similar shape to the old J.Q. Foxes bar, but the kitchen will be different and the dining room will be larger; it’s expected to be twice the size. The total room capacity will be between 87 and 99. Beth said he also is considering railroad-themed decor.