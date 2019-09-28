CALEDONIA — In the first of what’s expected to be a series of incremental increases, the Caledonia Village Board has approved a $3 increase in sewer fees for village residents.
The sewer fee will change from $123 per quarter to $126 per quarter, starting this October, Village Engineer Anthony Bunkelman said.
On Sept. 16, the Village Board unanimously approved the increase via a resolution.
It’s the first such raise in sewer fees since 2013, Bunkelman said.
The increase will help cover the anticipated $24.5 million price tag of the village Utility District’s seven-year capital improvement plan, for 2019 through 2025.
The rates are expected to increase by a total of 17.1% by 2026, according to the capital improvement plan, in order to help fund capital improvements.
By having the $3 increase implemented before the end of the year and having other similar jumps to follow, taxpayers won’t have to face “abrupt increases,” Bunkelman said.
Village President Jim Dobbs put it like this: “There could be a bigger jump in a couple years if we don’t raise it more now.”
Before voting to approve the increase, Village Trustee Fran Martin said: “This is basically keeping our infrastructure up to date … to me, it’s painful, but we can’t let the infrastructure fall apart.”
