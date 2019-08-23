RACINE COUNTY — In a 12-month period that evidently was not kind to many Wisconsin communities, the city of Racine and Racine County both had higher unemployment rates in July than one year earlier.
The state Department of Workforce Development last week released preliminary unemployment rate estimates for July from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show the City of Racine’s rate, nonseasonally adjusted, at 5.6%, highest among the 33 Wisconsin cities the BLS tracks. That compared with an adjusted rate of 5.0% in July 2018.
Racine County’s overall jobless rate was estimated at 4.4% last month, compared with 4.0% the previous July.
However, the rise in estimated jobless rates for Racine and Racine County were far from unusual in the statewide July report. DWD said rates increased in all 12 metropolitan areas by 0.5% or less from last July to this one. Rates stayed the same or rose in all 33 cities during that period. And unemployment rates increased in 70 of 72 counties.
The statewide jobless rate in July stood at 3.0%, seasonally adjusted, and 3.4% not seasonally adjusted.
Among cities, Milwaukee had the second-highest jobless rate at 5.0%, compared with 4.8% a year earlier. Beloit was second at 4.9%, and Kenosha and Superior were tied for fourth-worst.
Unemployment rates are based on those who are either working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up finding a job. Nor do they reflect underemployment: people working part-time but wanting full-time jobs.
Other area estimated jobless rates for July, followed by July 2018:
Caledonia — 3.8, 3.6%.
Mount Pleasant — 3.6%, 3.6%.
Kenosha — 4.3%, 4.1%.
Oak Creek — 3.2%, 3.0%.
Jobless rates are based on where people live, regardless of whether they commute elsewhere for work. The state also estimates the number of jobs in certain geographic areas including Racine County, which the agency said had an estimated 80,000 jobs in July compared with about 80,100 the previous July.
Well what do you expect with Tony Evers taking over? Fact is with an hour after getting sworn in he had his lackeys take down the "open for business" signs all over the state. Get ready Racine.....your gonna be in real trouble what with the latest news calling Racine's financial outlook "bleak".
