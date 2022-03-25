Judge's house fire in Burlington not suspicious, officials say

BURLINGTON — A fire that heavily damaged a Racine County judge’s home remains under investigation, but is not suspicious in nature, officials said.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle suffered substantial losses when fire raced through his family home on March 12 on Oak Street in Burlington.

Fire Chief Alan Babe said the judge’s teenage daughter discovered the fire at about 2:30 a.m. and alerted everyone to wake up and get out of the house, including some house guests.

Boyle is married to M.T. Boyle, who serves as community project manager for Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Babe said the home sustained significant damage and was uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, the chief said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0