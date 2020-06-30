Judge to issue decision on Racine's COVID-19 law later today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — At the end of a 2-hour hearing on Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson promised to issue a written decision either later that day or on Wednesday in a civil suit challenging Racine’s COVID-19 restrictions.

As of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday no decision has yet been issued.

As of Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus restrictions in the city — those enacted by city Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and those voted into law by the city council — remained on pause and no longer legally enforceable due to the judge’s previous temporary halt orders.

Both sets of restrictions, which were virtually identical, outline the rules for public gatherings, the number of customers allowed in various types of businesses at any given time and other stipulations aimed at public safety during the pandemic.

At the onset of Tuesday’s hearing the judge questioned the constitutionality of a portion of the Safer Racine ordinance, voted into law by the Racine City Council on June 22. Fredrickson said he was concerned about the banning of indoor and outdoor mass gatherings occurring on city land or requiring city approval, and said it seemed to put a halt to a citizen’s right to publicly protest.