Judge sentences COP House arsonist to six years in prison, telling him 'Racine don’t play'

RACINE — Judge Robert Repischak had a message on Monday for anyone thinking about arson or looting during times of civil unrest: this isn’t Seattle or Portland. It isn’t Minneapolis.

“Racine don’t play,” he said as he handed down a 6-year prison sentence for Justin C. Hernandez, 27, of Kenosha, one of the people arrested following the arson of the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House, 1146 Villa St.

The arson occurred on June 1, 2020, during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty of murder in Floyd's death.

Quote “You and your anarchist ilk decided to burn the house down — her house — the person who was dedicated to bettering the community, the community you don’t belong to." Judge Robert Repischak to Justin C. Hernandez

Sentencing

Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to arson as party to a crime in the burning of the COP House.

As part of the plea deal, the charge of burglary as party to a crime was dropped but read into the record.

Hernandez said if allowed to go home to be with his family, he would pursue his education and work to pay restitution.

Judge Repischak responded by giving Hernandez a brief history of the life of Thelma Orr, who worked in the community to make things better. She died in 1999.

“You and your anarchist ilk decided to burn the house down — her house — the person who was dedicated to bettering the community, the community you don’t belong to,” he said. “Well sir, you famed the flames of discontent and today you’re going to reap the whirlwind.”

Repischak said, watching the reaction of those involved in the fire on the video Hernandez made, caused him to think of the novel “Lord of the Flies” and “a bunch of little savages dancing around the fire.”

Hernandez’s recording shows the COP House on fire while he says, “On the boss, jut lit that (expletive) on fire, (expletive) the police! We done burnt this (expletive) down (expletive). (Expletive) these (expletive)! On the boss let that (expletive) burn! We went in there and destroyed all that (expletive)!” as people leaped around in the background.

Repischak ordered the defendant’s six years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release.

Quote "We do not welcome violence." Tricia Hanson, Racine County district attorney

The night in question

The night had begun with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31 on Monument Square, with one man who tried smashing windows being stopped by others in the crowd. But the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at Racine Police officers and Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies in riot gear before tear gas was deployed, dispersing the crowd.

Some in the crowd recongregated on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP (Community Oriented Policing) House was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.

After nearly 18 months boarded up, the Thelma Orr COP House reopened last week.

Orr was a longtime civil rights organizer in the City of Racine, and was someone former Police Chief Art Howell cited with setting him on the path toward public service.

Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby said last week at the reopening celebration of the home: “Dr. Thelma Orr dedicated her life to the community through education and the advancement of civil rights. Racine Police Department continues to use Dr. Thelma Orr’s teachings and principals to guide us towards our goal of a more fair and prosperous community.”

According to Orr's biography on the City of Racine's website: "Thelma Orr, after persevering through several bouts of tuberculosis, the death of three children and her husband, devoted her life to helping others. She served as an outreach worker for Family Planning, a field worker for the National Urban League, Human Resources Director for Franklin School. In 1963, she trained as a teacher and later became a workshop director in the Laubach Literacy Training Program.

"Through her outreach and advocacy work at the Urban League, Ms. Orr facilitated special civil service tutoring to help prepare minority applicants for the police and fire department examinations. Orr was directly responsible for the recruitment and development of a number of African American police officers."

The Thelma Orr COP House is one of six Community Oriented Policing homes in the City of Racine, and one of seven if you include the Mount Pleasant Police Department's COP House at 2237 Mead St., just south of the City of Racine's southern border. Racine's COP system has been touted internationally, with officers describing it as a "problem-solving" mindset that starts with building relationships in neighborhoods.

The Chicago Police Department may be setting up its first COP House, modeled after Racine's program, next year.

Recommendations

The judge’s sentence of six years in prison was longer than what was recommended in the pre-sentence investigation report or requested by the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Patricia Hanson was in court for the sentencing and requested four years of incarceration and four years of supervised release.

She noted the defendant had little by way of a criminal history, unlike some of the others arrested that night, including one who had just gotten out of prison.

Hanson said Racine welcomed those who want to bring positive changes to the criminal justice system, "but we do not welcome violence and I ask this court to send that message to anyone who would think otherwise in the future."

Jeremy Samuels, who represented the defendant, also recommended four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Commenting on that night of civil unrest, he said, “people were angry and when people are angry they make bad decisions.” He objected to the characterization of Hernandez as traveling “from Kenosha to cause trouble and cause destruction.”

Samuels said it was truer to say Hernandez was a good person, but who is more of a follower, not an instigator, and got caught up in the moment.

He pointed out the defendant had been drinking that night, which led him to make bad decisions.

“When he arrived in Racine, he did legitimately want to make a difference,” Samuels said. “He didn’t come for the purposes of destruction.”

Accused co-conspirators

Four people were arrested and charged following the arson at the COP House.

Kylie B. Gelmi, 22, of Sturtevant, has a status hearing on Dec. 14 where the potential for negotiated settlement will be discussed. The defendant is charged with arson and burglary as party to a crime, as well as bail jumping.

Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, has a status hearing on 11:15 at Dec. 13. No jury trial has been scheduled. The defendant is charged with arson and burglary, as party to a crime, as well as interfering with firefighters.

Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 7 on the charges of arson and burglary as party of a crime.

Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

