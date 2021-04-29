Judge rules against Wisconsin GOP in redistricting case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also hired former Wisconsin Deputy Attorney General Kevin St. John at the Madison firm Bell Giftos St. John. His contract calls for him and his colleagues to be paid an hourly rate of $375.

The lawmakers argued that the Wisconsin Constitution gave them authority to hire the attorneys and that the contracts were lawful. But the judge ruled that neither the constitution nor state law gave the Legislature the authority to hire the outside attorneys for redistricting given that there is no pending lawsuit over drawing of the maps.

Had the Legislature intended to give leaders the power to hire attorneys for lawsuits that have yet to be filed, it could have specified that power in the law, but it does not currently exist, the judge said.

The judge ruled that the contracts were void from when they were first entered into and barred any future payments.

“They paid no attention to the law and hired another Republican law firm from Washington, D.C., to pay thousands of dollars a month and a million dollars this year on a lawsuit that doesn’t yet exist,” said attorney Lester Pines, who represented the teachers in the case. “The (law) doesn’t give them the authority to do that but they don’t care.”