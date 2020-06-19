Judge: Racine must halt COVID restrictions

The judge also said that Bowersox's order saying that violators would be subject to forfeiture was not clear enough to inform citizens of what they would be forfeiting.

“I can’t imagine anyone in the City of Racine has any idea what this forfeiture is,” Fredrickson said.

He also questioned her authority to enforce this penalty under local and state law.

Letteney argued that the gym could not prove that the city's orders are what specifically caused its drop in business, which began with the state's Safer at Home order in mid-March. The gym cannot prove, Letteney said, that the gym is losing customers due to the city order. Instead, he said, they might be fearful of catching COVID-19, which is spread through respiratory droplets, in an environment where people will be exercising and breathing heavily.

Fredrickson said his order in this case was not about whether the Forward Racine order is, "good or bad or necessary." Instead it is about whether or not Bowersox has the legal power to issue such an order.