Judge Piontek upholds RUSD referendum recount

RACINE — Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek has decided to uphold the findings of the Racine Unified School District referendum recount, though opponents who appealed the recount have already stated they plan to file another appeal to a higher court.

On Friday, Piontek issued a decision in support of the RUSD Board of Canvassers’ final tally of 16,715 votes in favor of the April referendum and 16,710 votes in opposition.

“The Court finds that a full, fair transparent and accurate recount occurred,” Piontek’s decision stated.

“We are pleased that Judge Piontek upheld the recount and we now look forward to moving ahead,” said RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp by email. “This referendum will transform our district and support excellent learning opportunities for Racine students for years and years to come. Now more than ever, we recognize the need for modern learning spaces and technology for all students.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Dennis Montey, said he plans to appeal Piontek’s decision.