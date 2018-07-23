RACINE — A Racine County Circuit Court judge who was accused of misconduct admits that he erred, according to records filed this month.
The Wisconsin Judicial Commission, which oversees the state’s judiciary, accused Judge Michael J. Piontek in June of misconduct for his handling of two cases in 2014.
The complaint states that the commission found probable cause after Piontek was notified of the allegations and was provided an opportunity to respond. In a document filed July 16, Piontek admitted to the claims laid out by the commission.
“Judge Piontek acknowledges and regrets his errors with regard to the (cases),” the response states.
The judge was first elected to the circuit court in 2012 and was re-elected in April. Piontek is defended in the matter by attorney Patrick Cafferty.
First case
In one instance, the commission stated that Piontek presided over the case of a man who was accused of theft, making fraudulent claims and obstructing an officer. Piontek initiated a phone call from his chambers to the prosecutor without notifying or including the defendant’s attorney, the commission claimed. He was further accused of commenting on how he thinks the case should be resolved.
He subsequently recused himself from the case.
His actions violated Supreme Court rules, the commission alleged.
Piontek admitted to the allegations in his response, while also providing additional context.
He stated that the prosecutor initiated an exchange, requesting an adjournment in the case. Piontek called to convey that the request was denied.
“Judge Piontek deeply regrets his errors in the … case and accepts responsibility for his violation of Supreme Court rules,” the response states.
Second case
The other case dealt with a sentencing hearing over which Piontek was assigned to preside. The defendant, a former nurse, pleaded guilty to several charges in front of a different judge. Piontek was accused by the commission of researching the defendant online and waiting until after the parties in the case made their sentencing arguments to reveal that research.
In his response, the judge stated that he believed at the time that he was acting within the scope of his role and that his actions “were a result of his naivete of being new to the bench and starting his first judicial rotation with an overwhelmingly large caseload in felony court.”
Piontek offered the parties time to review the information at the sentencing but “acknowledges that it was not sufficient notice for the parties to review and respond to the information adequately.”
He now knows those actions violated a Supreme Court rule, the response states.
Regarding both cases, Piontek responded that he accepts responsibility for his actions but asserts his conduct was affected by mitigating factors.
He has not previously been the subject of a complaint or grievance as a judge or lawyer, the response states.
“When making its decision, this court should consider the more than 10,000 cases Judge Piontek handled in the utmost professional manner, as well as the two cases contained in the complaint,” he responded.
Piontek also noted his contributions to the community and legal profession. He highlighted service on boards in the Racine County community and work in the legal field.
Next steps
The commission requested that the chief judge of the Court of Appeals select a three-judge panel to review the matter. A report of the judicial conduct panel would be the next step in the case, online court records show.
According to the Judicial Commission, potential sanctions for misconduct include a reprimand, censure, suspension or removal.
This story has nothing to do with the destructive political parties.
This story is all about the ever bias and political agenda of the RJT editorial staff.
Ex parte conversations have been going on for years in the corrupt Racine County court system.
The RJTimes staff have had been given notice of such unethical ex parte meetings in the past and failed to disclose the dirty dealings to the public.
It appears judge Piontec pissed off a member of the staff.
Just like for any other person ignorance to a law is no excuse! Sorry I didnt know that wasn't allowed doesn't cut it in any other courtroom or case. His feet should be held to the fire just like anyone elses would in this matter. This doesn't surprise me at all I know personally misconduct by judges and the state has been going on daily in Racine courts. We need whatever governing body that looks into these travesties start looking at other judges especially one that was recently appointed by Walker. This is nothing new this judge just got caught it happens all the time!
Funny and suspicious that this is happening to the best judge we have in Racine...These are extremely minor in nature considering all the facts and his outstanding record...Just who or what group pushed such minor issues...I do know that several other judges have over stepped ... I just wish their was a more organized conservative group to push back on the endless I'm a victim group and complainers of anything or anyone who is a stricter constitutionalist, or conservative in judgments...
shield.....Can't comment on the Judge but will say it's getting obvious that Republicans need to get off their dead azzzes and start challenging the Democrat-Socialist party in Racine. The left is so wrong on so many issues and it seems that Republicans are making the mistake of taking their supporters for granted and not doing any heavy lifting in trying to win elections.
Schultz, your response to this judge's confessed illegal actions is puzzling. Always counted on your "throw the book at 'em, lock em up forever, no excuses" comments! This is very rare! Why?
