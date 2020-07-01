Judge overturns Racine's COVID-19 ordinance; city appealing decision

“This Court has not taken a public policy position on the City’s powers to open and shut businesses to fight the pandemic, require social distancing, masks, or various hygiene, capacity, or cleaning protocols. The City maintains its full power to issue a new ordinance addressing COVID-19,” Fredrickson, who was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 and then was elected in 2019, wrote.

“Today a right-wing, activist judge in Racine had the audacity to proclaim that an ordinance which was lawfully enacted by the Racine Common Council is not valid. The irony is not lost on me that this happened on the same day Dane County proactively put in place additional restrictions on bars and restaurants in order to better protect their residents before the holiday weekend. This irresponsible decision jeopardizes the city’s ability to protect the health and well-being of our residents in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic. This decision also appears to be at odds with the powers and duties enumerated to the Common Council and public health director by state statute and the Constitution,” Mason said. “Twenty-five city residents have died from this virus, I hope no one else will die because of Judge Fredrickson’s judicial activism.”