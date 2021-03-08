Judge denies Real Racine's request to stop Mount Pleasant from spending hotel tax funds until case concludes

RACINE — Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz last week denied Real Racine’s motion to stop Mount Pleasant from spending funds collected through an 8% hotel tax until Real Racine’s lawsuit against the village is concluded.

What is this lawsuit?

In the suit, Real Racine, Racine County’s visitor’s bureau, accuses Mount Pleasant of illegally spending the hotel room taxes it has collected so far this year.

Municipalities can collect a tax of up to 8% on hotel room rentals, per state law. Of that revenue, at least 70% must be spent on tourism promotion and tourism development. The remainder can be added to the municipality’s general fund. The village has worked with Real Racine for more than 35 years and had a local policy of contributing 75% of its hotel tax to Real Racine and retaining 25% for its general fund.

At the end of 2020, the village ended its contract with Real Racine.