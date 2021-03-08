Judge denies Real Racine's request to stop Mount Pleasant from spending hotel tax funds until case concludes

RACINE — Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz last week denied Real Racine’s motion to stop Mount Pleasant from spending funds collected through an 8% hotel tax until Real Racine’s lawsuit against the village is concluded.
What is this lawsuit?
In the suit, Real Racine, Racine County’s visitor’s bureau, accuses Mount Pleasant of illegally spending the hotel room taxes it has collected so far this year.
Municipalities can collect a tax of up to 8% on hotel room rentals, per state law. Of that revenue, at least 70% must be spent on tourism promotion and tourism development. The remainder can be added to the municipality’s general fund. The village has worked with Real Racine for more than 35 years and had a local policy of contributing 75% of its hotel tax to Real Racine and retaining 25% for its general fund.
At the end of 2020, the village ended its contract with Real Racine.
Mount Pleasant began operation of its own Tourism Commission, at the start of 2019. Before establishing the tourism commission, the Village Board voted to change its ordinance pertaining to hotel tax allocation to allow for a commission to take control of the funds. The Tourism Commission now decides how to spend the hotel tax funds, including whether to allocate those funds to Real Racine, which it chose not to do.
In the suit, filed in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 23, Real Racine argues that 75% of the hotel taxes that Mount Pleasant collects this year must be paid to Real Racine. The suit also seeks for Mount Pleasant to re-enter its contract with Real Racine.
Mount Pleasant contends it doesn't have to do that, with the discrepancy coming down to a supposed gray area in the law, regarding whether municipalities are required to use an outside agency (like Real Racine) for tourism promotion services or can do that in-house like Mount Pleasant is doing now.
Christopher Smith, acting as Mount Pleasant’s village attorney, counted the judge’s dismissal of Real Racine’s request for an injunction on March 4 as a win.
“So it was a significant victory in that litigation and the case itself will move forward but the injunction that Real Racine requested is denied,” he said.
Counterpoint
Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine, previously argued that Mount Pleasant’s going it alone on tourism promotion would hurt tourism in the entire county, including the village.
Blank pointed out that many of the hotels in eastern Racine County are in Mount Pleasant while the attractions — beaches, the Racine Zoo, art museums and Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings — are in other municipalities.
Mount Pleasant benefits from hotel stays while the City of Racine benefits from spending on restaurants and attractions, and they both benefit from Real Racine’s promotion of the area, Blank said.
“We were hoping that he (the judge) might find on our behalf but it didn’t work out that way,” Blank said of last week’s ruling. “So we’ll move ahead to the court date.”
A large chunk of Real Racine’s funding had previously come from Mount Pleasant hotel taxes, since Mount Pleasant has a large proportion of the county's hotels.
The next court date in the suit is a scheduling hearing set for 9:30 a.m. on April 23.