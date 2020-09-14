Judge denies city's motion to dismiss Azarian case

On Friday, in addition to filing with the Appellate Court, the city filed a motion for temporary relief on the decision as it waits the higher court to weigh in on three of the four claims. The city argued the court misunderstood the relationship between the parties and FDP and, “the misunderstanding of such has led to the misapplication of certain statutory schemes and case law.”

The city argued the fourth remaining claim, that the city did not properly compensate the Azarians for relocation, could still be argued in circuit court.

The allegations

The Azarians claim that they were paid $641,000 less than the total appraised value of $1,741,100 and that the city was able to do so by having FDP act as a “straw man” to purchase the property, making it exempt from eminent domain. The funds to pay for the property was provided as a loan to FDP from the city’s intergovernmental fund, not private funds, and when FDP defaulted on its loan the property became the city’s.