Judge denies city's motion to dismiss Azarian case

RACINE — A Racine County judge has denied the city’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought forward by Azarian Wrecking and other plaintiffs against the City of Racine and the Racine Redevelopment Authority.
On Friday, the city filed an appeal of the decision with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
The dispute arises from the failed Machinery Row project. In the lawsuit, Racine-based Azarian Wrecking alleges that it was not paid the full value of its property, and that the city and RDA did not provide adequate relocation fees, violated eminent domain laws and held back money from the sale of the property while also misrepresenting what the money was used for.
In the motion to dismiss the case, City Attorney Scott Letteney argued that Azarian Wrecking had based three of its four charges in its complaint on, “fanciful allegations of a ‘straw man’ theory, unsustainable constitutional violations and ill-pleaded claims related to contract law...”
The motion argued that the Azarian complaint was not properly filed, did not include Financial District Properties of Davenport, Iowa (FDP) — the company that initially purchased the Machinery Row properties — as a party and did not substantiate its claims for relief.
In his response, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson presented arguments against the city’s assertions in the motion to dismiss. Fredrickson stated that the city retains the right to test and challenge the allegations as the case progresses but that for now, they would be treated as true.
On Friday, in addition to filing with the Appellate Court, the city filed a motion for temporary relief on the decision as it waits the higher court to weigh in on three of the four claims. The city argued the court misunderstood the relationship between the parties and FDP and, “the misunderstanding of such has led to the misapplication of certain statutory schemes and case law.”
The city argued the fourth remaining claim, that the city did not properly compensate the Azarians for relocation, could still be argued in circuit court.
The allegations
The Azarians claim that they were paid $641,000 less than the total appraised value of $1,741,100 and that the city was able to do so by having FDP act as a “straw man” to purchase the property, making it exempt from eminent domain. The funds to pay for the property was provided as a loan to FDP from the city’s intergovernmental fund, not private funds, and when FDP defaulted on its loan the property became the city’s.
The city’s motion to dismiss called this characterization “a reimagining of events — utterly unsupported by any law” and said the plaintiffs “present to the Court a wild theory that FDP was complicit with the Defendants in an underhanded attempt to wrest property from Plaintiffs without due process or adherence to state law ... clearly, Plaintiffs’ own theory of this fraudulent conduct is undermined, however, by their own reference to the properties in question being sold directly to FDP. Nevertheless, for some inexplicable reason FDP, which Plaintiffs describe as a party to fraud with no supporting facts or references whatsoever, is nowhere named as a party to this action.”
Letteney argued that failure to include FDP in the lawsuit nullifies the fraud arguments because, “FDP is possibly the only party to the events who is in the most credible position to address that issue. The omission of FDP can be seen only as a strategic and disingenuous move by Plaintiffs to obfuscate the facts.”
The lawsuit alleges that the city was required to submit a relocation plan to the state Department of Administration before displacing the owners and tenants of the properties, but did not do so. That decision, the plaintiff’s claim, was upheld in mid-2017, when the DOA received a relocation complaint from Patrick Fagan, a tenant of Richard Olson’s property at 615 Marquette St.
The DOA later wrote a letter to Racine Deputy City Attorney Nicole Larsen stating that obligations under relocation laws cannot be avoided by “encouraging or requiring a property owner to terminate existing tenants prior to acquisition,” the DOA letter states.
The Azarians claim that the RDA and city did not complete relocation plans until late December 2017/early January 2018, and “failure to comply with the relocation prior to acquiring the property and informing the plaintiffs was fraudulent,” the lawsuit states.
The Azarians also claim that the relocation costs to which the city eventually agreed, which they say was $20,500, was far less than what it actually cost for the companies to relocate.
The city argues the plaintiffs “through unartful pleading ... have blended allegations of violations of Wisconsin relocation benefits law under Wisconsin Statute chapter 32 with allegations of violations of the Wisconsin Administrative Code chapter ADM 92. The various allegations shift between, and conflate, the statutes and administrative code such that it is impossible to clearly determine what is alleged.”
