MADISON — The Journal Times received 15 Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards for its coverage in 2018.
First place:
- Education Coverage to Caitlin Sievers, Peter Jackel and Adam Rogan for a series on the closure of the pool at Case High School. Judge called it a "great series. Good job."
- Sports News Story to Peter Jackel for "Mallwitz is a local treasure." The judge's comments said, "The passion of this longtime coach comes through loud and clear in the story. You can't help but pull for him to get out of that hospital bed. Fantastic work. Sometimes sports is about much more, and this is one of those stories."
Second place:
- Editorial Award for "On Facebook, you're the product being sold," "Owners of Wild Root ought to pay into project," "Walker offers tax credits, but only for some." Judge commented, "Good strong analysis of issues at different levels, both state and local. Nice tone of writing."
- Enterprise/Interpretive reporting for Caitlin Sievers, Adam Rogan, Christina Lieffring and Sari Lesk for the Eviction series. "Excellent reporting and good interviews."
- Reporting on local government for Ricardo Torres for his reporting on Mount Pleasant declaring the Foxconn sight blighted. Judge commented, "Good reporting on a very important issue — government taking over private land to benefit a corporation. Declaring properties blighted for redevelopment is worth the careful look given in these stories."
- Localized National Story for Ricardo Torres for coverage of the ICE arrests of Ricardo Fierro and other undocumented immigrants in Racine. "Great assortment of angles on the national issue of immigration. Reporter deftly moved from straight news reporting to feature writing. The inclusion of the arrested congressional candidate and the father picked up by ICE really helped localize these stories."
Third Place
- Reporting on local government for Sari Lesk, Stephanie Jones for "City's fiscal picture studied," "Morale 'horrible,' survey says" and "Benefit costs pressure budget. Judge commented, "This is the kind of nuts and bolts coverage citizens and taxpayers need. Kudos for very well researched explanation on how the city is using people's tax dollars."
- Ongoing/Extensive coverage for Journal Times staff for ongoing coverage of Foxconn. Judge noted, "An impressive array of approaches and reporting depth on an issue no doubt critical to this community."
- Best Front Page for Journal Times staff. Judge noted, "Designers here are unafraid to try something new. Each page shows a new approach for drawing readers in."
- Breaking news coverage for Caitlin Sievers for coverage of the Jan. 14 hit-and-run crash outside of Festival Foods that left two people severely injured.
- Environmental coverage for Ricardo Torres for "Who pollutes the air?" Judge commented, "Air quality is always an important environmental topic, but the idea of air quality near sate borders definitely make you think. This story is a good reminder that one's actions affect others and of the unexpected controversies that come up with economic progress."
- Sports Feature for Peter Jackel for "Remembering Mia." Judge commented, "Mia's story is well-written and showcases her impact as an athlete and a person. An array of quotes from those close to her enhance the story a lot. Everything flowed well. Nice work!"
- Local Sports Column for Peter Jackel. Judge commented, "Loved the story of redemption and perseverance in ("Rising from the Ruins") and how it delved into this young man's life."
Honorable Mention
- Business Coverage for Mick Burke's coverage of Foxconn. Judge commented, "The Foxconn stories are interesting and well-written. Surely the community is eager for anything you can dig up on it. Good story on the failed Promotions Unlimited and the impact its closure had on employees who had to fight for a piece of their last paychecks."
- "Rookie" reporter of the year for Adam Rogan. "Solid work by a promising journalist."
