Journal Times takes eight first-place honors in Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest

MADISON — The Journal Times took home a total of 21 honors, including eight first-place awards, in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.

Award winners had been scheduled to receive their honors at a March 20 banquet in Pewaukee, but the event was canceled due to the health crisis.

The number of first-place honors was The Journal Times best showing in the WNA contest in several years.

“I am very proud of our newsroom and all the hard work they did over the past year to achieve this recognition,” said Mark Lewis, president of the Wisconn Valley Media Group and publisher of The Journal Times. “I am happy that the WNA judges recognized our news staff’s local journalism coverage that our readers appreciate and look to every day.”

First place awards

Veteran sports writer Peter Jackel received a first-place in the Local Sports Column category. Among the columns cited was one about the passing of former Green Bay Packers player and head coach Forrest Gregg and one about legendary local baseball coach Bob Mallwitz.