Journal Times takes eight first-place honors in Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest

MADISON — The Journal Times took home a total of 21 honors, including eight first-place awards, in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
Award winners had been scheduled to receive their honors at a March 20 banquet in Pewaukee, but the event was canceled due to the health crisis.
The number of first-place honors was The Journal Times best showing in the WNA contest in several years.
“I am very proud of our newsroom and all the hard work they did over the past year to achieve this recognition,” said Mark Lewis, president of the Wisconn Valley Media Group and publisher of The Journal Times. “I am happy that the WNA judges recognized our news staff’s local journalism coverage that our readers appreciate and look to every day.”
First place awards
Veteran sports writer Peter Jackel received a first-place in the Local Sports Column category. Among the columns cited was one about the passing of former Green Bay Packers player and head coach Forrest Gregg and one about legendary local baseball coach Bob Mallwitz.
Caitlin Sievers received a first-place for reporting on local education. Among the articles cited were reports on local busing issues and efforts to improve school attendance.
A first-place award went to the entire newsroom team in the breaking news coverage category for reporting on the June 17, 2019 shooting of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Reporters Adam Rogan and Alyssa Mauk and Managing Editor Stephanie Jones received a first-place award in the investigative reporting category for a series on holding law enforcement accountable.
Former Journal Times reporter Ricardo Torres was honored for his business coverage of Foxconn. Torres also won a first-place honor in digital journalism for his “Belle City Podcast: 10-year anniversary of Mayor Becker’s Arrest.” Torres left the paper earlier this year for a position with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Former reporter Jonathon Sadowski received a first-place honor for reporting on local government for reports about residents upset over the widening of Highway KR. Sadowski was also named the WNA Rookie Reporter of the Year, which is considered a first-place honor. Sadowski has since left The Journal Times to work for UpNorthNews, a digital publication.
Second-place honors
The Journal Times sports staff was honored for its witty headlines, including: “Taylors sew it up nicely;” “Canadian clubbed;” “Creaming Boston becomes easy as pie.”
Adam Rogan won second place in the Best Localized National Story category for his report “When gun control works.”
Jonathon Sadowski took second place in investigative reporting for “A fear factor,” which chronicled crashes on Interstate 94 when the thoroughfare was narrowed for construction work. He also received a third-place honor in the Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting category for the same report.
Third places
- Adam Rogan, in the spot news photo category, for his pictures of a March 22, 2019 fire in Raymond. He also took a third-place award for reporting on local education.
- Jonathon Sadowski, in the Feature (Profile) category, for his story titled “Meet the State Street sign guy.”
- The entire Journal Times news staff, in the Ongoing/Extended Coverage category, for reporting on the Ty’Rese West officer-involved shooting.
Honorable mentions
- Adam Rogan for Best Video: “Racine police sergeant undergoes field sobriety tests preceding OWI arrest.” He also received an honorable mention for reporting on local government.
- Open Records/FOI Award: Christina Lieffring, Alyssa Mauk and The Journal Times Editorial Board for coverage of open records requests and actions involving former Racine Alderman Sandy Weidner and the City of Racine.
- Former veteran reporter Michael Burke for business coverage, for reports on the housing market in 2018, reclamation work at the Machinery Row development site, and on the retirements of veteran WRJN news reporters Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff. Burke himself retired from The Journal Times earlier this year.
- Peter Jackel, in the Local Column category, for columns he wrote about legendary Brewers broadcaster and TV personality Bob Uecker and the St. Catherine’s Alumni Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.