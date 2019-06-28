RACINE — Where were you when Neil Armstrong boldly took his "one small step" on July 20, 1969? Who were you with? What was it like?
With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing rapidly approaching, we at The Journal Times would like to hear your memories of the monumental day in American and world history.
Any Racine County resident is welcome to submit their own narrative by filling out an online form at https://cutt.ly/moon-survey, emailing Jonathon Sadowski at jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com or calling him at 262-631-1720.
Letters can also be mailed to Sadowski's attention at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on July 15 to allow time for processing. Please include your name, current age, age at the time of the moon landing, and current municipality of residence.
When filling in the form, sending an email or writing a letter, please limit responses to 200 words. Responses may be edited for length and clarity.
Also, feel free to include a head-and-shoulders photo of yourself, or a photo of yourself from 1969. Emailed photos must be high-resolution (large file designation on your camera or phone).
