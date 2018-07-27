MILWAUKEE — With the primaries for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat heating up, Journal Times political reporter Ricardo Torres went on “UpFront with Mike Gousha” to talk about the race.
Torres and Gousha talked about the candidates in the Aug. 14 election, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s legacy in the district and if the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant will have an impact.
Viewers can watch the interview on Sunday on WISN-TV (Channel 12) at 9 a.m. and again at 11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.