MILWAUKEE — With the primaries for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat heating up, Journal Times political reporter Ricardo Torres went on “UpFront with Mike Gousha” to talk about the race.

Torres and Gousha talked about the candidates in the Aug. 14 election, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s legacy in the district and if the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant will have an impact.

Viewers can watch the interview on Sunday on WISN-TV (Channel 12) at 9 a.m. and again at 11 p.m.

