Effective July 15, the Journal Times and Kenosha News will outsource production to a printing plant also owned by Lee Enterprises in Munster, Indiana, which is approximately two hours away.
This move is part of an industry trend as newspapers seek to consolidate and improve efficiencies.
This move will allow us to focus our resources on generating local content, while ensuring long-term viability of the print product.
The Journal Times’ press was installed in 1995 and is now one of only two of its type currently in operation in the U.S. It has become difficult to maintain operations due to the challenges of securing replacement parts.
This move should not impact the quality of any products currently produced in Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So I guess with the move we should expect later delivery in the winter ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.