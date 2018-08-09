RACINE — “ICE leadership has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.”
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official made that statement Thursday to The Journal Times following an inquiry about the recent reported arrests of five undocumented immigrants in Racine.
Recent high-profile arrests by ICE of undocumented immigrants, who reportedly were in the country illegally, have caused an uproar in the Racine community.
In response to questions, the ICE official, who declined to be named, stated, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, of the 143,470 arrests ICE made in FY17, 73.7 percent were criminal aliens, and 15.5 percent were aliens with pending criminal charges. We will continue to target criminal aliens whenever and however they come to our attention.”
The official continued: “That being said, as ICE leadership has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.”
On July 24, Ricardo Fierro was at his Racine home after leaving his mother’s house and was arrested by ICE officers. Fierro first came to the United States legally as a teenager with his family in 1995 but the family overstayed its visa. According to ICE, Fierro was deported to Mexico in August 1997. He later illegally returned to the country.
Two weeks after Fierro’s arrest, four more Racine residents, who were reportedly here illegally, also were arrested by ICE, according to the Racine Interfaith Coalition. That includes the arrest of Elpidio Ruiz Hernandez. The names of the other three who were arrested have not yet been confirmed.
According to Wisconsin court records, Fierro was cited for driving without a license this past February and in 2015. Ruiz-Hernandez was cited for driving without a license in 2017 and 1996. They don’t have any other criminal record, according to Wisconsin court records.
Reaction from statement
Linda Boyle, co-president of Racine Interfaith Coalition, has been one of the key organizers in support of the undocumented immigrants who have been arrested.
Upon hearing the statement from ICE, Boyle said she is not surprised but she is upset.
“We’re not going to change the fight,” Boyle said. “But I do feel defeated in this moment. There is no way that this is good. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked that there are no pathways for people that are stopped.”
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who wrote a letter to ICE about Fierro’s good character, said, “My 7-year-old asked me why the government is putting children in cages and taking parents away from their families in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart that she has to ask that about her country.”
He continued, “I still believe in an America where immigrants can come from all over the world to innovate as entrepreneurs and embrace liberty — that certainly is Racine’s story. As long as I am mayor, Racine will continue to be a City where we welcome all people, regardless of their race or national origin.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who also wrote a letter on behalf on Fierro, said her understanding is that President Donald Trump “has authorized ICE to deport any undocumented immigrant in the community.”
“Ricardo Fierro and others like him should be given a pathway to citizenship,” Neubauer said. “I think it is inhumane to take people out of the communities that they have known for so long.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who also wrote a letter on behalf of Fierro, declined to comment Thursday about the ICE statement.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights advocacy group in Milwaukee, said ICE is “under the Trump administration and with this recent statement it’s made it very clear that everyone is a target.”
“Which means that immigrant youth that have grown up here may not have the opportunity to apply for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), they are vulnerable,” Neumann-Ortiz said. “They use charged words like ‘criminal’ to really label people to be able to dehumanize them.”
Attempts to reach House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, were unsuccessful.
An official with Sen. Ron Johnson’s office said they can’t speak for ICE or the Trump administration and referred comment to the Department of Homeland Security or the White House.
Liberal reasoning always leads to confusion, chaos in society. There must be one set of rules/ laws for everyone including the illegal aliens who cross our borders illegally. Whether they are here five days or twenty years, they must abide by the law and if not, consequences are appropriate. Does the law of gravity not work the same for everybody? ICE is the agency designed to protect us, the legal citizens of America and to capture and detain illegal aliens whether they are working or on welfare or some other entitlement program. Allowing any illegal aliens to remain in this country illegally and benefitting from the fruits of hard working Americans is not acceptable. They must be required to obey our laws as all citizens must also do. The end effect always depends on the first cause and we all know what that is.
Ditto
Ok. So when are they going to arrest all the criminals that hire these illegal workers? They wouldn’t be here if people weren’t willing to hire them in violation of the law.
Is there a law that prohibits the hiring of illegals or is it just a traditional and profitable practice of employers?
OTS and some of you others that find it convenient to blame the employer. First, with these comments, I see you have never in your life had to sit down and do an employment interview. There are certain things you can and can not ask. If you are shown a drivers license, and a social security card, you are to assume they are legitimate. In no way shape or form is the employer an expert on fake documentation. Yes, there are some employers that will knowingly hire illegals. Their sentence should be harsh and swift!! But stop making excuses for the illegal that refuses to go for citizenship and thumb their nose at out country's laws and regulations! Their trip out of our country should be swift also.
Ditto
Yes
Give it time.
Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9. Anyone caught hiring illegals that have not gone through the process of verifying employment eligibility should be prosecuted to the heaviest extent possible. Cutting offer the demand for cheap labor is just as important. These employers are just as big a part of the problem.
Evidently the Author of this article Ricardo Torres didn't like the fact that I put up a link to the ICE website where tips can be submitted which was deleted. How ironic. Here it is again, and again, and again if it keeps getting deleted : https://www.ice.gov/webform/hsi-tip-form
“Ricardo Fierro and others like him should be given a pathway to citizenship,” Neubauer said. “I think it is inhumane to take people out of the communities that they have known for so long.” He was GIVEN a pathway and thumbed his nose at it for many years! Legal citizens are the ones being treated inhumanely by expecting us to pay for all these people for decades! Thank you Trump and ICE for doing your job and serving the LAW. The LAW that illegal immigrants are completely aware of when coyotes dump them out of a truck in the middle of nowhere.
Ditto
It's almost like there is a law against illegal entry into the United States and ICE is simply enforcing the laws that the illegal aliens have broken. What a concept! You have to go back and come in LEGALLY.
Correct
Some of these illegals have been in this country 20-25 years..how come they have not seen fit to take classes and apply to stay here legally... may not have been their fault that their parents brought them here illegally but sure as heck it is their fault that they NEVER became legal!
Give these people legal status and let them get a drivers license and insurance. These people work, pay taxes and support their families. Now all these kids will go on welfare and we will also have to pay all the detention costs along with the salary, benefits, swat gear, para-military vehicles, barracks and pensions of the ICE crew. Terrible use of our tax dollars.
christine neumann-ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Illegal Alien, said ICE is "under the Trump administration and with this recent statement it's made it very clear that everyone is a target."
I wonder if mzzzzzzz neumann-ortiz was including all those Norwegians and Swedes entering the country illegally in her statement.
ICE was also under the Obama administration. ICE apprehensions half levels of 5 years ago. http://trac.syr.edu/immigration/reports/517/
"State Rep. greta neubauer, D-Racine, who also wrote a letter on behalf on Fierro, said her understanding is that President Donald Trump “has authorized ICE to deport any undocumented immigrant in the community.” WRONG-O greta. ICE has ALWAYS be authorized to deport any ILLEGAL ALIEN in the community. It was the community activist and former presidential impersonator that issued an illegal executive order ordering ICE to look the other way.
Neubauer is ignorant.
Well I guess when liberals and anarchist judges won't do their jobs on the bench and in congress that is what happens...ICE should increase it's numbers ASAP...double what it is now and get to work..We have anarchist judges who make up law on the bench and now the law is at work enforcing what we have on the books...and they cannot stop that...so all you marchers ..call chuck and nancy !!! If we have to remove One by one..we will..but where there is one there are many..because they are funneled in by the mex/mafia... And Mr Mason..just how did your seven year old discover about kids in cages?? and did you tell her that was Obama's photo?? did you tell her it was Bill Clinton who signed the law that separates illegals at the border...And Ricardo tough as it may be..It is Illegal aliens... not Undoc... another liberal softening of the breaking of a law. ICE is being made aware of how the game is played and will make more and more deportations!!... Funny all Chuck and Nancy have to do is Write and pass the laws needed and demanded by the folks who live in this country! But don't count on Trump ever giving you that 1.8 million again...that is not happening now..
All the buzz words and rhetoric. How about the anarchist who keep hiring illegals to avoid paying them minimum wage, SS and Medicare taxes? Let’s arrest them as well for tax fraud.
Stop using employers as an excuse for the illegals be illegals. If it walks like a duck, squawks like a duck, it is a darn duck and illegal to boot. Get over it. Our laws were made for a reason. My ancestors followed them why can't the entitlement population follow laws?
Great News! Thank you ICE! Now go check out the kitchen's of Wells Bros. , Infusinos and O&H!!
Im sure they will. Care to take ICE there?
