The Journal Times would like to congratulate the three local winners of the 2018 ThanksGIVEaway contest.

The contest was a chance for us to thank our subscribers for continuing to support local journalism and our local advertising partners.

The winners are: Leonard Hibarra, Elaine Lewis and Mike Driscoll. The three winners all received $100 Kohl’s gift cards. Congratulations to all three and thanks to all of our readers who entered the contest. Keep an eye out for more contests to come in the future. 

