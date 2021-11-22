Journal Times and Kenosha News are offering local Cyber shopping deals

Local Cyber Deals are back locally in Racine and Kenosha from November 22 through December 5. With online shopping becoming huge part of holiday spending, The Journal Times and Kenosha News are teaming up to present these deals on the I Love a Deal platform. The deals are typically 50% off or more and can be found at racine.iloveadeal.com. Certificates can only be purchased online; shoppers print the gift certificates after purchasing.

The online event is touted as a good way to support local businesses. Last year the program was wildly popular with 4,783 certificates purchased, which totaled more than $139,000 in value at local businesses.

Local Cyber Deals will be live through Dec. 5, but the I Love a Deal team recommends going to the site early because some of these deals will sell out well before the final day. Go to racine.iloveadeal.com to shop these local deals.

