Joint board meeting set Aug. 17 to consider new Union Grove-Yorkville fire station

UNION GROVE — A new firehouse costing more than $9 million will be discussed Aug. 17 during a joint meeting of the Union Grove Village Board and the Yorkville Village Board. The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, 700 Main St. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission also will be meeting at the same time.

A consulting firm last month issued a report showing that the current fire station, built in 1974, is too small and outdated for the fire department serving both communities. The consultants recommended building a new fire station projected to cost $9.6 million. The recommended location is on real estate that would be purchased behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although some local officials have indicated they would like to search for alternative sites. Taxpayers in Union Grove and Yorkville would share in the cost of the new firehouse, and public referendums might be necessary to line up financing options. It is not clear whether any decisions will be made at the Aug. 17 meeting. No agenda has been posted yet.

UNION GROVE — A new firehouse costing more than $9 million will be discussed Aug. 17 during a joint meeting of the Union Grove Village Board and the Yorkville Village Board.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, 700 Main St.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission also will be meeting at the same time.

A consulting firm last month issued a report showing that the current fire station, built in 1974, is too small and outdated for the fire department serving both communities. The consultants recommended building a new fire station projected to cost $9.6 million.

The recommended location is on real estate that would be purchased behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although some local officials have indicated they would like to search for alternative sites.

Taxpayers in Union Grove and Yorkville would share in the cost of the new firehouse, and public referendums might be necessary to line up financing options.

It is not clear whether any decisions will be made at the Aug. 17 meeting. No agenda has been posted yet.