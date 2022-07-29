 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Joint board meeting set Aug. 17 to consider new Union Grove-Yorkville fire station

  • 0
Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department current fire station

Located at 700 Main St. in Union Grove, the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department station was built in 1974 and currently is regarded as too small and outdated.

 Scott Williams

UNION GROVE — A new firehouse costing more than $9 million will be discussed Aug. 17 during a joint meeting of the Union Grove Village Board and the Yorkville Village Board. The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, 700 Main St. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission also will be meeting at the same time.

A consulting firm last month issued a report showing that the current fire station, built in 1974, is too small and outdated for the fire department serving both communities. The consultants recommended building a new fire station projected to cost $9.6 million. The recommended location is on real estate that would be purchased behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although some local officials have indicated they would like to search for alternative sites. Taxpayers in Union Grove and Yorkville would share in the cost of the new firehouse, and public referendums might be necessary to line up financing options. It is not clear whether any decisions will be made at the Aug. 17 meeting. No agenda has been posted yet.

People are also reading…

UNION GROVE — A new firehouse costing more than $9 million will be discussed Aug. 17 during a joint meeting of the Union Grove Village Board and the Yorkville Village Board.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, 700 Main St.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission also will be meeting at the same time.

A consulting firm last month issued a report showing that the current fire station, built in 1974, is too small and outdated for the fire department serving both communities. The consultants recommended building a new fire station projected to cost $9.6 million.

The recommended location is on real estate that would be purchased behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although some local officials have indicated they would like to search for alternative sites.

Taxpayers in Union Grove and Yorkville would share in the cost of the new firehouse, and public referendums might be necessary to line up financing options.

It is not clear whether any decisions will be made at the Aug. 17 meeting. No agenda has been posted yet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News