WASHINGTON — After news reports surfaced that Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, used her personal email for government business, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, is looking for some answers.
Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, sent a letter to Emmet T. Flood, acting White House counsel, on Tuesday requesting a briefing on the use of Ivanka Trump’s personal email account as it pertains to her work in the White House.
As part of the request, Johnson wants a timeline of Ivanka Trump’s employment history and status in the transition after the 2016 election into the White House and “the creation of her official and personal email accounts, and any training the White House or others provided her on her compliance obligations under the Presidential Records Act.”
Johnson also asked several questions:
- How many official emails has Ms. Trump sent or received from her official account?
- How many official emails has she sent or received from her personal account?
- How many personal emails has she sent or received from her personal account?
- How many personal emails has she sent or received from her official account
- And whether Ms. Trump has properly preserved all official email records, including those sent or received from her personal account.
Johnson asked Flood to respond by Dec. 7.
Advocating for record-keeping
Emails were a key subject leading up to President Trump’s election in 2016. During the 2016 presidential election, Hilary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic candidate for president, was continuously and harshly criticized over her use of a personal email server for government businesses.
During the campaign, then-candidate Trump vowed to have the Department of Justice look into Clinton’s email scandal and “lock her up,” but no such action has taken place.
Johnson is an advocate for the proper use of official government email, particularly as it pertains to the White House, and keeping in line with the Presidential Records Act, which governs the official records of presidents and vice presidents, and mandates the preservation of all presidential records.
In February 2017, Johnson sent a letter to then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to “remind the (Trump) administration about the importance of using official government email accounts for official business.”
Then, in September 2017, Johnson sent another letter to McGahn after news reports alleged several White House staffers used their personal email accounts for official business and requested a briefing on that matter.
Details from that briefing were included in the letter Johnson sent on Tuesday, which included such information as the Trump administration “is the first administration required to comply from the outset with record-keeping obligations under the Presidential and Federal Records Act amendments of 2014,” and numerous actions taken by White House Counsel’s office to comply with record keeping regulations.
The Journal Times has reached out to the White House for comment but was referred to Ivanka Trump’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, who did not respond to repeated attempts for comment.
In a statement, Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Lowell, told the Washington Post earlier this month that the president’s daughter occasionally used her private email before she was briefed on the rules, but he said none of her messages contained classified information.
