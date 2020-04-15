Johnson Park Dog Run joins list of closed city areas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — On Easter Sunday, the Johnson Park Dog Run, 4829 Highway 38, was open and its parking lot was full with cars belonging to more than half-a-dozen holiday dog walkers. By Monday afternoon, it was blocked off with concrete blocks and closed by order of the city, another example of the fast-evolving situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic and overlapping emergency orders.

A notice at the now-closed entrance to the dog-walking path says that the closure will be in effect until April 30 "or until a superseding order is issued."

Although the Johnson Park Dog Run is surrounded by the Village of Caledonia, it is still operated by the City of Racine.

Other closed city areas include: all parks and beaches, the Owen-Davies Dog Park, the Pershing Skateboard Park, all playground equipment and areas, all pavilions, all athletic fields, community centers and golf courses.

However, a few City of Racine areas — Lake Michigan Pathway, Root River Pathway, Pershing Boat Launch — remain open, although social distancing guidelines can still be enforced.

As of Tuesday afternoon, six people have died in Racine County from COVID-19, including one in the City of Racine.

