You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Johnson Park Dog Run joins list of closed city areas
0 comments

Johnson Park Dog Run joins list of closed city areas

Another closure

On Easter Sunday, the Johnson Park Dog Run, 4829 Highway 38, was open and its parking lot was full with cars belonging to more than half-a-dozen holiday dog walkers. By Monday afternoon, it was blocked off with concrete blocks and closed by order of the city, another example of the fast-evolving situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic and overlapping emergency orders. A notice at the now-closed entrance to the dog-walking path says that the closure will be in effect until April 30 "or until a superseding order is issued." Although the Johnson Park Dog Run is surrounded by the Village of Caledonia, it is still operated by the City of Racine. However, a few City of Racine areas — Lake Michigan Pathway, Root River Pathway, Pershing Boat Launch — remain open, although social distancing guidelines can still be enforced.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — On Easter Sunday, the Johnson Park Dog Run, 4829 Highway 38, was open and its parking lot was full with cars belonging to more than half-a-dozen holiday dog walkers. By Monday afternoon, it was blocked off with concrete blocks and closed by order of the city, another example of the fast-evolving situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic and overlapping emergency orders.

A notice at the now-closed entrance to the dog-walking path says that the closure will be in effect until April 30 "or until a superseding order is issued."

Although the Johnson Park Dog Run is surrounded by the Village of Caledonia, it is still operated by the City of Racine.

Other closed city areas include: all parks and beaches, the Owen-Davies Dog Park, the Pershing Skateboard Park, all playground equipment and areas, all pavilions, all athletic fields, community centers and golf courses.

However, a few City of Racine areas — Lake Michigan Pathway, Root River Pathway, Pershing Boat Launch — remain open, although social distancing guidelines can still be enforced.

As of Tuesday afternoon, six people have died in Racine County from COVID-19, including one in the City of Racine.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News