Johnson Park Dog Run joins list of closed city areas

On Easter Sunday, the Johnson Park Dog Run, 4829 Highway 38, was open and its parking lot was full with cars belonging to more than half-a-dozen holiday dog walkers. By Monday afternoon, it was blocked off with concrete blocks and closed by order of the city, another example of the fast-evolving situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic and overlapping emergency orders. A notice at the now-closed entrance to the dog-walking path says that the closure will be in effect until April 30 "or until a superseding order is issued." Although the Johnson Park Dog Run is surrounded by the Village of Caledonia, it is still operated by the City of Racine. However, a few City of Racine areas — Lake Michigan Pathway, Root River Pathway, Pershing Boat Launch — remain open, although social distancing guidelines can still be enforced.
Other closed city areas include: all parks and beaches, the Owen-Davies Dog Park, the Pershing Skateboard Park, all playground equipment and areas, all pavilions, all athletic fields, community centers and golf courses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, six people have died in Racine County from COVID-19, including one in the City of Racine.
A sign on nurse Melisa Palacios' car during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening.
Adrienne Cramer tapes a sign to her car before the start the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Organizer Melisa Palacios reacts to the number of cars that showed up for the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
Cars travel past the main entrance.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Cars fill the roads and parking lots during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
A police officer directs cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on Friday evening as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the front-line caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Racine Police officer, 50 cars were expected, but he estimated 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A young woman waves a sign of support as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on Friday evening.
Cars fill the parking lot and honk their horns during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
Azariyah Gaston holds a thank-you sign during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
A sign is held up as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Children attach a homemade sign to their car during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Cars travel past the main entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
A woman waves American flags as she travels past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Hospital staffers wave from a upper-floor room as cars travel past.
Cars fill the roads during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A woman records he scene as car travel past the hospital during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A woman prays during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
