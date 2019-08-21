WIND POINT — A shell company has purchased the former mansion of the late Sam and Imogene Johnson for $3.94 million in cash, a year-and-a-half after the latter’s death.
The sale closed Aug. 15 for the secluded 11,781-square-foot residence, 4815 Lighthouse Drive, according to county documents. The mansion sits on 5.97 acres and has 300 feet of Lake Michigan frontage, a pool and tennis courts. It is assessed at $3.28 million and was built in 1973, records show.
Lighthouse Drive LLC — a company registered through a Madison office of CT Corporation, a New York-based subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer, an international professional services company — is listed as the buyer. The seller was The Imogene Powers 1993 Trust.
It is unclear who will be residing in the house. There is no mortgage, meaning it was a cash purchase, according to Tracey Vega, Racine County’s deputy register of deeds.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The only contact information on the transfer documents filed with the county is for two Chicago-based lawyers. A call to the number listed was not immediately returned.
Imogene Johnson died March 3 last year at 87. Samuel Johnson Jr., former CEO of SC Johnson and father of current CEO H. Fisk Johnson, died at 76 in 2004. About 1,000 people attended a memorial service at The Prairie School for Imogene Johnson following her death. She founded the school in 1965.
Johnson Family, 1959
Sam and Imogene Johnson, 1985
Sam and Gene Johnson, 1997
Johnson Family, 1998
Imogene Johnson, Carnuba christening 1998
Johnson Family, 2001
Imogene Johnson, 2003
Gene Johnson, 2004
Imogene Johnson, Helen Johnson-Leipold 2005
Johnson Athletic Center dedication, 2005
Gene Johnson, 2005
Johnson family, 2006
Spirit of Carnauba, 2008
Imogene Johnson, Empty Bowls 2014
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Wow, that's worth more than all of downtown Racine!!
Sad and Angry will not like this - she does not like rich people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.