WIND POINT — A shell company has purchased the former mansion of the late Sam and Imogene Johnson for $3.94 million in cash, a year-and-a-half after the latter’s death.

The sale closed Aug. 15 for the secluded 11,781-square-foot residence, 4815 Lighthouse Drive, according to county documents. The mansion sits on 5.97 acres and has 300 feet of Lake Michigan frontage, a pool and tennis courts. It is assessed at $3.28 million and was built in 1973, records show.

Lighthouse Drive LLC — a company registered through a Madison office of CT Corporation, a New York-based subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer, an international professional services company — is listed as the buyer. The seller was The Imogene Powers 1993 Trust.

It is unclear who will be residing in the house. There is no mortgage, meaning it was a cash purchase, according to Tracey Vega, Racine County’s deputy register of deeds.

The only contact information on the transfer documents filed with the county is for two Chicago-based lawyers. A call to the number listed was not immediately returned.

Imogene Johnson died March 3 last year at 87. Samuel Johnson Jr., former CEO of SC Johnson and father of current CEO H. Fisk Johnson, died at 76 in 2004. About 1,000 people attended a memorial service at The Prairie School for Imogene Johnson following her death. She founded the school in 1965.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

