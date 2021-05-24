 Skip to main content
Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments now available in Racine County
ONE DOSE ONLY

FRANKSVILLE — The Central Racine County Health Department has announced that appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Only those who are 18 and older, and are also not actively breastfeeding without a doctor’s note and not pregnant, are allowed to received the J&J vaccine.

Appointments are required and appointment makers must be 18 years or older. To schedule an appointment, go to crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine#SCHEDULE.

President Biden says 60 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.Experts say as much as 80 percent of people need to be fully vaccinated for herd immunity.Meanwhile the U.S. is also planning to give other countries about 20 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.That's in addition to previous commitments to share some 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot, which isn't authorized in the U.S. but has gotten approval in other countries.President Biden said: "We need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing of helping other people. It's the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do. It's the strong thing to do." So far, the U.S. has shared about 4.5 million AstraZeneca shots with Canada and Mexico.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
CRCHD’s headquarters is located at 10005 Northwestern Ave. (Highway H), Franksville.

Unlike the other two vaccines approved for use by the FDA in the U.S., from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the J&J/Janssen vaccine only takes one dose to be believed to be effective at preventing illness from the novel coronavirus.

Due to concerns over blood clots in a minute percentage of cases, J&J vaccinations were paused almost entirely nationwide in mid-April, but were quickly reapproved in early May by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the CDC noted in its review: “Reports of adverse events following the use of J&J/Janssen vaccine suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.

“A review of all available data at this time shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

“However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”

