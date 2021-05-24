Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments now available in Racine County

FRANKSVILLE — The Central Racine County Health Department has announced that appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Only those who are 18 and older, and are also not actively breastfeeding without a doctor’s note and not pregnant, are allowed to received the J&J vaccine.
Appointments are required and appointment makers must be 18 years or older. To schedule an appointment, go to crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine#SCHEDULE.
CRCHD’s headquarters is located at 10005 Northwestern Ave. (Highway H), Franksville.
Unlike the other two vaccines approved for use by the FDA in the U.S., from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the J&J/Janssen vaccine only takes one dose to be believed to be effective at preventing illness from the novel coronavirus.
Due to concerns over blood clots in a minute percentage of cases, J&J vaccinations were paused almost entirely nationwide in mid-April, but were quickly reapproved in early May by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the CDC noted in its review: “Reports of adverse events following the use of J&J/Janssen vaccine suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.
“A review of all available data at this time shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.
“However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”