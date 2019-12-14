Johnson Foundation at Wingspread appoints new president

WIND POINT — The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread on Wednesday announced that Marcus White has been named president of the world-class conference center.

In early January, White will replace current President Roger Dower, who announced his retirement last spring. Dower has been Johnson Foundation president since early 2007.

As president, White will oversee strategic programming, partnerships and business operations for the foundation.

“At our core, we want to make the world a better place by fostering dialogues that serve as a catalyst for positive change in critical areas,” stated Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Foundation chairman. “Marcus brings a breadth of unique experiences and proven expertise perfectly aligned with this mission, and importantly a shared commitment to a vibrant, thriving future for people and business in the communities we call home.”

White stated: “I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to join an organization with a great legacy of convening the right people at the right time and in the right way on important issues that bring forward meaningful and actionable solutions. It is my hope to pay homage to that great legacy by continuing to build upon it in the future.”

White’s background

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}