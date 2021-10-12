Johnson Financial Group to donate $50,000 to United Way of Racine County

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announced it will donate $500,000 to its partner United Way organizations across Wisconsin, including $50,000 to the United Way of Racine County, focusing on education, food security, homelessness and health.

“In recognition of our incredible associates — and to kick off our annual giving campaign at Johnson financial group — we are giving $500,000 to support various organizations in the communities where they live and work,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, in a release Tuesday.

Alexa Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, said the gift will be directly allocated to the John XXIII Educational Center, SAFE Haven of Racine and the YWCA to make their programs and activities stronger.

The $500,000 gift will be in addition to the dollar-for-dollar company match Johnson Financial Group honors for all associate pledges, the release said. Matching funds are then allocated to local chapters of United Way in Wisconsin.