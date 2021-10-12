Johnson Financial Group to donate $50,000 to United Way of Racine County

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announced it will donate $500,000 to its partner United Way organizations across Wisconsin, including $50,000 to the United Way of Racine County, focusing on education, food security, homelessness and health.
“In recognition of our incredible associates — and to kick off our annual giving campaign at Johnson financial group — we are giving $500,000 to support various organizations in the communities where they live and work,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, in a release Tuesday.
Alexa Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, said the gift will be directly allocated to the John XXIII Educational Center, SAFE Haven of Racine and the YWCA to make their programs and activities stronger.
The $500,000 gift will be in addition to the dollar-for-dollar company match Johnson Financial Group honors for all associate pledges, the release said. Matching funds are then allocated to local chapters of United Way in Wisconsin.
“Our associates have always had an unwavering commitment to serving our clients and our communities,” said Karla Krehbiel, regional president in Kenosha/Racine for Johnson Financial Group in the release. “Unfortunately, the lingering impact of the pandemic continues to cause hardship on so many fronts. We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to provide support and make an impact where it matter most.”
Krehbiel added: “Partnering with United Way allows us to focus our giving very efficiently and effectively through several existing programs. United Way of Racine County has the structure in place to make an immediate impact where the needs are the greatest.”
Johnson Financial Group’s partnership with United Way this year will focus on areas of education, food security, homelessness and health, Krehbiel said.
“As we approach the holiday season, we hope this gift will help make the season a little brighter and less stressful for those in need,” Krehbiel said.
“We’re really grateful for our partnership with Johnson Financial Group,” Haigh said, adding that not only is the company thoughtful with ways they can give back to the community financially, but in other ways also, like volunteering.