Johnson Financial Group partnering with Racine Habitat for Humanity

RACINE — Starting today, Johnson Financial Group will begin servicing mortgages for Habitat for Humanity homeowners through Racine Habitat for Humanity.

This new partnership was created to enhance the quality of service for Habitat homeowners, while increasing the capacity of Racine Habitat to serve more families in need of affordable housing.

“This partnership is an incredible service to Racine Habitat for Humanity, our homeowners, and the community,” stated Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat for Humanity executive director. “We are thrilled to offer our homeowners the reputable and personal service Johnson Financial provides. We are confident that their team will uphold the care and support our families need while also strengthening their financial stability.”

Racine Habitat is both a general contractor and mortgagor for the families helped by their program. This mortgage service transfer frees up substantial staff time for Racine Habitat, allowing the organization to expand operations to serve more families, while still owning the mortgages now served by Johnson Financial.

“This is an essential component of our program. However, it is a lot of work for a small nonprofit team to manage four different areas of business: construction, mortgage services, social services and retail management at the ReStore“ located at 2302 DeKoven Ave., Buenger said. “This partnership helps us reduce our scope and get better at what we do best, building affordable homes.”

Mortgage servicing includes collecting mortgage payments, managing escrow accounts, paying insurance premiums and taxes, and statement updates to homeowners.

“I felt like this was something Sam and Helen (Johnson) would want,” John Williamson, Johnson Financial Group vice president senior mortgage loan operations manager, said in a statement. “We were built with the customer in mind, and we have always sought to invest back in our community. This seemed like a great way for us to continue that.”

Racine Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization operated on Christian principles. It seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Racine Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing and rehabilitating homes, and advocating for fair and just housing policies.

