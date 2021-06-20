Johnson Financial Group names new senior vice president

RACINE — Johnson Financial Group of Southeast Wisconsin announced Anisa Dunn as the company's new senior vice president/private banking manager recently.

According to a news release from Johnson Financial, Dunn, a native of Racine, joined the company in March 2018. She has three years of banking experience and was previously a wealth fiduciary advisor at Johnson.

Dunn, who is also an attorney, previously served Racine County as the family court commissioner and the director of Family Court Services for seven years. Prior, Dunn was the legal director of the Office of Child Support Enforcement.

In both roles, Dunn "gained extensive court experience, managed a group of professionals and handled a variety of complex family law cases," the release said.

Dunn is an active member of the legal community in Racine; she is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar Association and the Racine and Kenosha County Bar Associations.

Dunn is also a past president of the Racine County Bar Association and the Wisconsin Family Court Commissioners Association.