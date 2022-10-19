John Tate II to resign from Racine City Council, serve as city's first-ever Manager of Violence Prevention

RACINE — In a move seeking to combine a public health perspective with responses to crime, current City Council President John Tate II has been hired by the City of Racine to serve as its first-ever manager of violence prevention.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Monday during his budget address that the 2023 budget included the creation of an Office for Violence Prevention.

The hire of Tate was announced Wednesday by Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, one day after it was reported that Tate had turned down a job offer from the City of Madison to be that city's first-ever police monitor.

"While John had opportunities for public service in other communities I am pleased he has chosen to do this work in his hometown. The city continues to invest in traditional law enforcement," Mason said in a statement; on Monday, Mason announced the 2023 budget included funds for restoring six of the 11 police officer positions cut from the Racine Police Department in the 2021 city budget.

"The creation of this position," Mason continued, "allows us to bring an additional public health perspective to crime and crime prevention. We know we need to use every tool available to us to reduce violent crime. The violence prevention manager will allow us to work in partnership with the community on evidence-based strategies to reduce crime.”

Tate, a Racine native, has a master's degree in social work from Loyola University and was head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission until June 10 when he resigned at the request of Gov. Tony Evers amid criticism of the approved parole of Douglas Balsewicz, a man who had murdered his wife, Johanna, in front of their children in 1997. Prior to Tate's resignation, Balsewicz's parole was rescinded. That move, Tate said, could expose the state to litigation since Balsewicz's parole was revoked without Balsewicz himself doing something to demonstrate he presently remains a threat to society and did not deserve the parole that had been granted.

Tate was elected as an alderman for the first time in April 2017 and became City Council president in April 2020.

He will step down from his elected role to work for the city.

This is the second time in less than two years that an alderman has made such a move. In August 2021, then-Ninth District Alderman Trevor Jung resigned to become the city's transit manager.

According to the city, as violence prevention manager, Tate will work with the National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC), a research center based at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

“We are looking forward to working with John Tate II to implement our group violence intervention by working with community member(s) social services and law enforcement," Nick Loumos, a group violence intervention field adviser with NNSC, said in a statement. "John Tate II is a proven leader with deep ties to the Racine community. We are excited to support him and the City of Racine in their work to reduce community gun violence.”

Madison job

Tate had been named as Madison's first independent police monitor on Oct. 10. The monitor job, which has become increasingly commonplace in major cities, would have the ability to investigate Madison police and conduct community outreach on police matters. Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city’s Police and Fire Commission.

The City of Madison was in the midst of contract negotiations with Tate when he notified officials he was going with the Racine job instead.

The effort to hire a police monitor, led by the city's Police Civilian Oversight Board, has seen fits and starts since the board's creation in September 2020.

The board’s first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October 2021, but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the sole finalist for the job, current Madison Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago.

After it was announced that Tate had been picked to be Madison's police monitor, Republican candidate for state attorney general, Eric Toney, issued a statement calling Tate an "appalling" choice because of Tate's decisions as chairman of the Parole Commission.

Reporter Chris Rickert of Lee Newspapers and Dee Hölzel of The Journal Times contributed to this report.