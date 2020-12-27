John Tate II named to 'Wisconsin’s 51 Most Influential Black Leaders' list

RACINE — Alderman John Tate II has been named to the list of Wisconsin’s 51 most influential Black leaders by Madison 365, a nonprofit online news outlet.

In addition to being president of the Racine City Council, Tate is the chairman of the Parole Commission, having been appointed to that position by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019.

Tate has professional experience as a social worker, case worker and mental health care provider within the criminal justice system and in community health settings.

Tate said it was an honor to be included on the list — but also a responsibility.

“This is something I don’t take lightly,” Tate said of his leadership roles. “I work hard to ensure Racine has the representation it deserves.”

He explained one of the most important aspects of his job was standing up for what is right for the Third District and amplifying the voices of his constituents. He added the honor of being included on the list was proof that when you do the right thing, people notice.